* Spanish debt sale meets lukewarm demand, ECB seen buying
* Bunds rally after weak data adds to supply worries
* No end in sight for debt crisis, Bund yields to press
lower
LONDON, Sept 1 Bund futures rose on Thursday
driven by grim economic data from the euro zone and fresh signs
that the ECB's recent intervention in bond markets was not
enough to convince investors to buy new debt issued by Italy and
Spain.
Spain launched a new five-year benchmark bond with a 3.6
billion euro sale but demand for the debt was weak despite an
attractive yield relative to other Spanish paper.
Spanish and Italian yields rose across the curve, though the
moves were limited with traders reporting the ECB was buying up
the countries' debt in secondary markets.
The auction added to concerns, raised earlier this week by a
lacklustre Italian debt sale, that even with the support of the
European Central Bank both Spain and Italy could struggle to
finance themselves at affordable rates.
"The market now is not so willing to buy, especially after
the spread tightening (over German yields). It will not be easy
for Italy and Spain to issue in this environment," said
Alessandro Giansati, rate strategist at ING in Amsterdam.
The bank began buying Spanish and Italian paper in early
August to head off rising bond yields that threatened to reach
unsustainable levels.
The Spanish 10-year bond yield was 1 basis
point higher on the day at 5.068 percent, though traders said
the ECB was absorbing the selling pressure in the market.
Equivalent Italian yields were up 1.5 bps at 5.158
percent.
With investors fretting over the fate of peripheral
economies, weak manufacturing activity data showed the region's
economic slowdown was spreading, adding to the market's
preference for lower-risk German Bunds.
"PMIs this morning were another blow... they were
universally dire numbers across the member states," said Chris
Scicluna, deputy head of economic research at Daiwa Capital
Markets.
BUNDS TO KEEP RALLYING
Bund futures FGBLc1 rallied steadily throughout the
session erasing early losses to hit high of 135.33, up over
three quarters of a point.
In the cash market, 10-year yields fell 7
basis points to 2.12 percent. The move brought yields within 10
bps of their record lows hit last month with little sign that
investor demand for safe-haven debt was slowing.
"Bund yields can certainly keep heading lower as we're
heading into what's likely to be a very turbulent period in the
euro zone," Scicluna said.
Markets remain on edge over the ongoing row involving a deal
between Greece and Finland to back the latter's bailout
contributions with collateral, which shows no sign of swift
resolution and threatens to undermine the rescue deal.
The slow process of approving reforms to the region's
bailout fund also meant Bunds were unlikely to reverse the
uptrend which has been broadly in place since April.
Markets still remain sceptical that, even if approved, the
package will be capable of drawing a line under the spread of
the debt crisis to Italy and Spain.
