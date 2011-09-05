* Italian yields rise as govt under pressure over austerity
* German Bunds hit record highs on euro zone, U.S. worries
* Analysts expect German bonds to keep rising
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, Sept 5 Yields on Italian and Spanish
government bonds rose to near one-month highs on Monday as
pressure increased on Italy -- the euro zone's third largest
economy -- to get its fiscal house in order.
Italian 10-year yields rose to their highest
since Aug. 9 at 5.467 percent, pulling away from the 5 percent
level to which European Central Bank buying had pushed them.
Investors will scrutinise weekly data showing how much the
ECB spent on Italian and Spanish bonds to see how committed it
is to a policy aimed at keeping their yields affordable.
Italian 10-year yields last stood up 13.1 basis points at
5.42 percent, with markets increasingly frustrated over Rome's
efforts to pass a new austerity package. Two traders said the
ECB was checking prices.
Spanish yields also rose to their highest in
almost a month at 5.328 percent. They were last up 4.1 bps at
5.18 percent.
Europe faces a string of political and legal tests this week
that could hurt efforts to resolve the debt crisis.
. This backdrop, along with worries that the U.S.
economy could fall back into recession, took benchmark 10-year
German yields to fresh record lows.
"We have got a few events this week which are likely to
ensure that peripheries remain under pressure," Richard McGuire,
rate strategist at Rabobank, said.
This week, Germany's Constitutional Court will deliver its
ruling -- awaited for over a year -- on claims Berlin is
breaking German law and European treaties by contributing to
multi-billion euro bailouts of Greece, Ireland and Portugal.
The finance ministers of Germany, the Netherlands and
Finland will also meet to discuss the nagging issue of
collateral for loans to Greece.
Debate over the effectiveness of ECB bond-buying is likely
continue at the bank's monthly policy meeting on Thursday.
"We will probably get the ... assertion that 'all euro zone
countries must stick to their fiscal plans as agreed with the
euro zone authorities'," McGuire said, referring to the ECB news
conference on Thursday.
"Singling out Italy -- there is a risk that that would be
counterproductive because it would put Italian yields under
significant pressure and therefore undo much of the work that
the ECB has done."
ONE-WAY TRAFFIC
Worries over the euro zone, along with fears over the
world's largest economy, drove German Bund futures to new record
highs and market participants expected them to keep on rising.
Data on Friday showed U.S. job growth ground to a halt in
August, renewing worries of a fall back into recession.
Growth in the euro zone's dominant service sector eased for
the fifth consecutive month in August, expanding at its weakest
pace in two years. .
The German Bund future FGBLc1 hit a record high at 137.73
and last traded up 95 ticks on the day at 137.59.
"It's uncharted territory. The market may start to look
vulnerable at these record levels, but as long as the news flow
remains supportive for safe havens, as long as the sentiment
remains risk-averse, low (German bond) yields can fall even
further," Rainer Guntermann, strategist at Commerzbank said.
Ten-year German yields were 7.6 basis points
lower at 1.91 percent having hit a historic low of 1.89 percent.
"It's ... a general move away from risk assets," a trader
said, pointing to a near 3 percent fall in European stocks.
"It's one-way traffic in pretty thin volumes and no one is ready
to oppose it."
(Editing by Nigel Stephenson)