* Italian yields rise as govt under pressure on austerity
* German Bunds at record highs on euro zone, US worries
* Analysts expect German bonds to keep rising
(Updates prices, adds quote)
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, Sept 5 Yields on Italian and Spanish
government bonds rose to near one-month highs on Monday as
pressure mounted on Italy -- the euro zone's third-largest
economy -- to get its fiscal house in order.
Italian 10-year yields rose to 5.487 percent,
their highest since Aug. 9, after recent buying by the European
Central Bank had pushed them down to the 5 percent level.
Investors will be scrutinising data due later on Monday to
see whether the ECB stepped up or decreased its purchases of
Italian and Spanish bonds last week. The central bank began
buying Italian and Spanish debt again last month to try and keep
their yields at affordable levels, but recent data has shown it
has been scaling back its purchases.
"We've seen the renewal of the (Securities Markets
Programme) since the beginning of August, and now it's steadily
declining," Orlando Green, European fixed income strategist at
Credit Agricole said.
"The worry, for the market, would be how committed is the
ECB to continuing to support its bond-buying programme?"
Italian 10-year yields last stood up 19.7 basis points at
5.486 percent, with markets increasingly frustrated over Rome's
chaotic efforts to pass a new austerity package. Traders said
the ECB was checking prices.
Spanish yields also rose to their highest in
almost a month at 5.328 percent. They were last up 6.5 bps at
5.21 percent.
Europe faces a string of political and legal tests this week
that could hurt efforts to resolve the debt crisis. That
backdrop, along with worries that the U.S. economy could fall
into another recession, pushed benchmark 10-year German yields
to fresh record lows.
"We have got a few events this week which are likely to
ensure that peripheries remain under pressure," Richard McGuire,
rate strategist at Rabobank, said.
This week, Germany's Constitutional Court will deliver its
ruling -- awaited for more than a year -- on claims Berlin is
breaking German law and European treaties by contributing to
multi-billion euro bailouts of Greece, Ireland and Portugal.
Euro zone states also came under pressure from ECB President
Jean-Claude Trichet to immediately approve strengthening the
regional bailout fund, after the head of a junior government
party in Slovakia said on Sunday parliament would not vote on
the issue until December at the earliest.
Debate over the effectiveness of ECB bond buying is likely
to continue at the bank's monthly policy meeting on Thursday.
"We will probably get the ... assertion that 'all euro zone
countries must stick to their fiscal plans as agreed with the
euro zone authorities'," McGuire said, referring to the ECB news
conference on Thursday.
"Singling out Italy -- there is a risk that that would be
counterproductive because it would put Italian yields under
significant pressure and therefore undo much of the work that
the ECB has done."
ONE-WAY TRAFFIC
Worries over the euro zone and the U.S. economy drove German
Bund futures to new record highs and market participants
expected them to keep on rising.
Data on Friday showed U.S. job growth ground to a halt in
August, renewing worries of a fall back into recession.
Growth in the euro zone's dominant service sector eased for
the fifth consecutive month in August, expanding at its weakest
pace in two years.
The German Bund future FGBLc1 rose to a record high of
137.95. It was up 124 ticks on the day at 137.88.
"It's uncharted territory. The market may start to look
vulnerable at these record levels, but as long as the news flow
remains supportive for safe havens, as long as the sentiment
remains risk-averse, low (German bond) yields can fall even
further," Rainer Guntermann, strategist at Commerzbank, said.
Ten-year German yields were down 10.6 basis
points at 1.88 percent having hit a historic low of 1.874
percent.
"It's ... a general move away from risk assets," a trader
said, pointing to a near 3 percent fall in European stocks.
"It's one-way traffic in pretty thin volumes and no one is ready
to oppose it."
