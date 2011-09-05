* Italian yields rise as govt under pressure on austerity

* German Bunds at record highs on euro zone, US worries

* Analysts expect German bonds to keep rising (Updates prices, adds quote)

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, Sept 5 Yields on Italian and Spanish government bonds rose to near one-month highs on Monday as pressure mounted on Italy -- the euro zone's third-largest economy -- to get its fiscal house in order.

Italian 10-year yields rose to 5.487 percent, their highest since Aug. 9, after recent buying by the European Central Bank had pushed them down to the 5 percent level.

Investors will be scrutinising data due later on Monday to see whether the ECB stepped up or decreased its purchases of Italian and Spanish bonds last week. The central bank began buying Italian and Spanish debt again last month to try and keep their yields at affordable levels, but recent data has shown it has been scaling back its purchases.

"We've seen the renewal of the (Securities Markets Programme) since the beginning of August, and now it's steadily declining," Orlando Green, European fixed income strategist at Credit Agricole said.

"The worry, for the market, would be how committed is the ECB to continuing to support its bond-buying programme?"

Italian 10-year yields last stood up 19.7 basis points at 5.486 percent, with markets increasingly frustrated over Rome's chaotic efforts to pass a new austerity package. Traders said the ECB was checking prices.

Spanish yields also rose to their highest in almost a month at 5.328 percent. They were last up 6.5 bps at 5.21 percent.

Europe faces a string of political and legal tests this week that could hurt efforts to resolve the debt crisis. That backdrop, along with worries that the U.S. economy could fall into another recession, pushed benchmark 10-year German yields to fresh record lows.

"We have got a few events this week which are likely to ensure that peripheries remain under pressure," Richard McGuire, rate strategist at Rabobank, said.

This week, Germany's Constitutional Court will deliver its ruling -- awaited for more than a year -- on claims Berlin is breaking German law and European treaties by contributing to multi-billion euro bailouts of Greece, Ireland and Portugal.

Euro zone states also came under pressure from ECB President Jean-Claude Trichet to immediately approve strengthening the regional bailout fund, after the head of a junior government party in Slovakia said on Sunday parliament would not vote on the issue until December at the earliest.

Debate over the effectiveness of ECB bond buying is likely to continue at the bank's monthly policy meeting on Thursday.

"We will probably get the ... assertion that 'all euro zone countries must stick to their fiscal plans as agreed with the euro zone authorities'," McGuire said, referring to the ECB news conference on Thursday.

"Singling out Italy -- there is a risk that that would be counterproductive because it would put Italian yields under significant pressure and therefore undo much of the work that the ECB has done."

ONE-WAY TRAFFIC

Worries over the euro zone and the U.S. economy drove German Bund futures to new record highs and market participants expected them to keep on rising.

Data on Friday showed U.S. job growth ground to a halt in August, renewing worries of a fall back into recession.

Growth in the euro zone's dominant service sector eased for the fifth consecutive month in August, expanding at its weakest pace in two years.

The German Bund future FGBLc1 rose to a record high of 137.95. It was up 124 ticks on the day at 137.88.

"It's uncharted territory. The market may start to look vulnerable at these record levels, but as long as the news flow remains supportive for safe havens, as long as the sentiment remains risk-averse, low (German bond) yields can fall even further," Rainer Guntermann, strategist at Commerzbank, said.

Ten-year German yields were down 10.6 basis points at 1.88 percent having hit a historic low of 1.874 percent.

"It's ... a general move away from risk assets," a trader said, pointing to a near 3 percent fall in European stocks. "It's one-way traffic in pretty thin volumes and no one is ready to oppose it." (Editing by Susan Fenton)