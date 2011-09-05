* Italian yields rise as govt under pressure on austerity

* German Bunds at record highs on euro zone, US worries

* Analysts expect German bonds to keep rising (Updates into European close, adds fresh quotes, detail)

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, Sept 5 Yields on Italian and Spanish government bonds hit their highest levels in nearly a month on Monday and are seen rising further as pressure mounts on Italy -- the euro zone's third-largest economy -- to get its fiscal house in order.

Italian 10-year yields rose to 5.58 percent, their highest since Aug. 8, as investor concern over Rome's chaotic efforts to pass an austerity budget offset data showing the European Central Bank stepped up debt purchases last week in a bid to hold down Italian yields.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Graphic on euro zone bond yields and the ECB Securities

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Italian and Spanish yields had fallen to around 5 percent, from euro era peaks above 6 percent, after the ECB began buying the debt last month to keep the two countries' borrowing costs from spiralling out of control.

They have come under renewed pressure over the past week on growing frustration that Italy is not doing enough to get its debt under control, prompting warnings from the current and incoming ECB chiefs that the central bank's bond purchases were temporary and no substitute for fiscal reforms.

"What we need to see is ECB buying with meaningful reform measures out of Italy and it's only meaningful if Italy moves forward on its reforms," Nick Firoozye, head of European rates strategy at Nomura, said.

"It's going to get worse before it gets better. I could see Italian yields ... hitting 6-6.5 percent (which) is merely going back towards pre-euro era levels."

Spanish yields also rose to their highest in almost a month at 5.328 percent. They were last up about 13 basis points at 5.27 percent. Spanish debt continued to outperform their Italian counterparts, pushing the 10-year BTP yield premium over Bonos to 30 bps, its highest since April 2009.

The cost of insuring Italian debt against default rose above that of Spain for the first time since Dec. 2009, according to credit default swaps data from Markit, highlighting investor angst over Italy's watered down austerity package. Italian 5-year CDS rose 45 bps on the day to 445 bps while Spanish CDS was up 30 bps at 420 bps.

ONE-WAY TRAFFIC

Europe faces a string of political and legal tests this week that could hurt efforts to resolve the debt crisis. That backdrop, along with worries that the U.S. economy could fall into another recession, pushed benchmark 10- and 5-year German yields to fresh record lows.

"We have got a few events this week which are likely to ensure that peripheries remain under pressure," Richard McGuire, rate strategist at Rabobank, said.

This week, Germany's Constitutional Court will deliver its ruling -- awaited for more than a year -- on claims Berlin is breaking German law and European treaties by contributing to multi-billion euro bailouts of Greece, Ireland and Portugal.

Euro zone states also came under pressure from ECB President Jean-Claude Trichet to immediately approve strengthening the regional bailout fund, after the head of a junior government party in Slovakia said on Sunday parliament would not vote on the issue until December at the earliest.

Debate over the effectiveness of ECB bond buying is likely to continue at the bank's monthly policy meeting on Thursday.

Worries over the euro zone and the U.S. economy drove German Bund futures to new record highs and market participants expected them to keep on rising.

Data on Friday showed U.S. job growth ground to a halt in August, renewing worries of a fall back into recession. Growth in the euro zone's dominant service sector eased for the fifth consecutive month in August, expanding at its weakest pace in two years.

The German Bund future FGBLc1 rose to a record high of 138.43. It settled up 168 ticks up on the day at 138.32.

"It's uncharted territory. The market may start to look vulnerable at these record levels, but as long as the news flow remains supportive for safe havens, as long as the sentiment remains risk-averse, (German bond) yields can fall even further," Rainer Guntermann, strategist at Commerzbank, said.

Ten-year German yields were down 14 bps at 1.875 percent having hit a historic low of 1.83 percent while the Schatz yield settled 10 bps down at 0.445 percent .

"It's ... a general move away from risk assets," a trader said, pointing to a near 4 percent fall in European stocks. "It's one-way traffic in pretty thin volumes and no one is ready to oppose it." (Graphics by Scott Barber, Editing by Susan Fenton)