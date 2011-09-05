* Italian yields rise as govt under pressure on austerity
* German Bunds at record highs on euro zone, US worries
* Analysts expect German bonds to keep rising
(Updates into European close, adds fresh quotes, detail)
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, Sept 5 Yields on Italian and Spanish
government bonds hit their highest levels in nearly a month on
Monday and are seen rising further as pressure mounts on Italy
-- the euro zone's third-largest economy -- to get its fiscal
house in order.
Italian 10-year yields rose to 5.58 percent,
their highest since Aug. 8, as investor concern over Rome's
chaotic efforts to pass an austerity budget offset data showing
the European Central Bank stepped up debt purchases last week in
a bid to hold down Italian yields.
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Graphic on euro zone bond yields and the ECB Securities
Markets Programme: link.reuters.com/pax23s
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Italian and Spanish yields had fallen to around 5 percent,
from euro era peaks above 6 percent, after the ECB began buying
the debt last month to keep the two countries' borrowing costs
from spiralling out of control.
They have come under renewed pressure over the past week on
growing frustration that Italy is not doing enough to get its
debt under control, prompting warnings from the current and
incoming ECB chiefs that the central bank's bond purchases were
temporary and no substitute for fiscal reforms.
"What we need to see is ECB buying with meaningful reform
measures out of Italy and it's only meaningful if Italy moves
forward on its reforms," Nick Firoozye, head of European rates
strategy at Nomura, said.
"It's going to get worse before it gets better. I could see
Italian yields ... hitting 6-6.5 percent (which) is merely going
back towards pre-euro era levels."
Spanish yields also rose to their highest in
almost a month at 5.328 percent. They were last up about 13
basis points at 5.27 percent. Spanish debt continued to
outperform their Italian counterparts, pushing the 10-year BTP
yield premium over Bonos to 30 bps, its highest since April
2009.
The cost of insuring Italian debt against default rose above
that of Spain for the first time since Dec. 2009, according to
credit default swaps data from Markit, highlighting investor
angst over Italy's watered down austerity package. Italian
5-year CDS rose 45 bps on the day to 445 bps while Spanish CDS
was up 30 bps at 420 bps.
ONE-WAY TRAFFIC
Europe faces a string of political and legal tests this week
that could hurt efforts to resolve the debt crisis. That
backdrop, along with worries that the U.S. economy could fall
into another recession, pushed benchmark 10- and 5-year German
yields to fresh record lows.
"We have got a few events this week which are likely to
ensure that peripheries remain under pressure," Richard McGuire,
rate strategist at Rabobank, said.
This week, Germany's Constitutional Court will deliver its
ruling -- awaited for more than a year -- on claims Berlin is
breaking German law and European treaties by contributing to
multi-billion euro bailouts of Greece, Ireland and Portugal.
Euro zone states also came under pressure from ECB President
Jean-Claude Trichet to immediately approve strengthening the
regional bailout fund, after the head of a junior government
party in Slovakia said on Sunday parliament would not vote on
the issue until December at the earliest.
Debate over the effectiveness of ECB bond buying is likely
to continue at the bank's monthly policy meeting on Thursday.
Worries over the euro zone and the U.S. economy drove German
Bund futures to new record highs and market participants
expected them to keep on rising.
Data on Friday showed U.S. job growth ground to a halt in
August, renewing worries of a fall back into recession. Growth
in the euro zone's dominant service sector eased for the fifth
consecutive month in August, expanding at its weakest pace in
two years.
The German Bund future FGBLc1 rose to a record high of
138.43. It settled up 168 ticks up on the day at 138.32.
"It's uncharted territory. The market may start to look
vulnerable at these record levels, but as long as the news flow
remains supportive for safe havens, as long as the sentiment
remains risk-averse, (German bond) yields can fall even
further," Rainer Guntermann, strategist at Commerzbank, said.
Ten-year German yields were down 14 bps at
1.875 percent having hit a historic low of 1.83 percent while
the Schatz yield settled 10 bps down at 0.445 percent
.
"It's ... a general move away from risk assets," a trader
said, pointing to a near 4 percent fall in European stocks.
"It's one-way traffic in pretty thin volumes and no one is ready
to oppose it."
(Graphics by Scott Barber, Editing by Susan Fenton)