LONDON, Sept 6 German Bund futures pared gains on Tuesday, with traders saying some investors were taking profit after a big rally in the previous session which took them to historic highs.

"It could be retracing the 2 point rally yesterday, given the magnitude of the move we've seen," a trader said. "Bund futures have done three big figures in three sessions, it's been very quick so some retracement is possible."

Bund futures FGBLc1 were last up three ticks on the day at 138.35, having risen as far as 138.71 earlier -- near the previous day's record high of 138.74.