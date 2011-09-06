Toll bridge deals lead U.S. municipal supply next week
Feb 10 A pair of toll bridge deals will lead a U.S. municipal bond calendar next week that features around $5.85 billion in total sales.
LONDON, Sept 6 German Bund futures pared gains on Tuesday, with traders saying some investors were taking profit after a big rally in the previous session which took them to historic highs.
"It could be retracing the 2 point rally yesterday, given the magnitude of the move we've seen," a trader said. "Bund futures have done three big figures in three sessions, it's been very quick so some retracement is possible."
Bund futures FGBLc1 were last up three ticks on the day at 138.35, having risen as far as 138.71 earlier -- near the previous day's record high of 138.74. (Reporting Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Emilia Sithole-Matarise)
Feb 10 A pair of toll bridge deals will lead a U.S. municipal bond calendar next week that features around $5.85 billion in total sales.
* FTS International Inc files for IPO of up to $100 million - SEC filing
* IEA raises 2017 oil demand growth to 1.4 mln bpd (Updates to afternoon, changes prices, adds details on rig count, adds quote)