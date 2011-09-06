LONDON, Sept 6 The German Bund future briefly fell to a session-low as a rise in the euro and in equities -- following a move by the Swiss National Bank to set a minimum exchange rate target against the euro -- prompted some profit-taking in safe-haven debt .

The German Bund future FGBLc1 fell as low as 137.85 before recovering losses to stand little changed on the day at 138.30. Early trade was choppy, with investors seeking opportunities to cash in on a sharp rally in the previous session.

"What we are seeing is a broader move with Bunds under pressure since the open and equities finding a firmer footing with some squaring of positions after yesterday's extreme moves," Richard McGuire, Rabobank rate strategist said.

(Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Kirsten Donovan)