LONDON, Sept 6 The German Bund future hit session highs in choppy trading on Tuesday as weaker equity markets and lingering fears over a deepening euro zone debt crisis prompted safe-haven bonds to reverse earlier losses.

Greece floated the idea of accelerating the disbursement of international aid from a second bailout to cover a higher-than-expected deficit but this is unlikely, an official close to Athens' international lenders told Reuters on Tuesday. .

"Greece could be bankrupt sooner than expected," said a trader. The story is " adding to euro zone fears."

The German Bund future FGBLc1 hit a session high at 138.81, up 49 ticks on the day and has traded in a more than 100 tick range this session. U.S. stock index futures fell and European stocks were also trading lower. (Reporting by London Bonds Team)