LONDON, Sept 8 German Bund futures extended
gains to a session high on Thursday after European Central Bank
President Jean-Claude Trichet said there were downside risks to
growth, while the risks to the medium-term inflation outlook
were broadly balanced.
The December Bund future matched a contract high of
137.27, having rolled over earlier in the session, and last
traded up 86 ticks on the day at 137.01. Euribor futures rallied
across the 2012 strip <0#FEI:>, pushing implied yields lower.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
turned negative, and traded down 0.51 percent at 926.94 points.
