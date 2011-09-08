LONDON, Sept 8 German Bund futures extended gains to a session high on Thursday after European Central Bank President Jean-Claude Trichet said there were downside risks to growth, while the risks to the medium-term inflation outlook were broadly balanced.

The December Bund future matched a contract high of 137.27, having rolled over earlier in the session, and last traded up 86 ticks on the day at 137.01. Euribor futures rallied across the 2012 strip <0#FEI:>, pushing implied yields lower.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares turned negative, and traded down 0.51 percent at 926.94 points.

(Reporting London Markets Team)