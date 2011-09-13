HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb. 9 at 12:35 P.M. EST/1735 GMT
Feb 9 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday:
LONDON, Sept 13 The yield spread between five-year Italian and German government bonds hit a record high on Tuesday before an auction that will test market sentiment for Italian paper after the country became the latest target of a euro zone debt crisis.
Italy will sell up to 7 billion euros of fixed rate bonds, including new five-year notes .
The five-year Italian/German yield gap widened to a record high of 444 bps, 14 bps wider on the day.
"People may well be buying Bunds to sell Italy ahead of (the auction) and trying to push (Italy) down a bit," a trader said. (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa and William James)
Feb 9 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday:
* Disruptor Beam Inc files to say it raised about $5.9 million in equity financing from a total offering amount of about $9.2 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kwuwTv)
LONDON, Feb 9 Banks and foreign exchange brokers in Britain face legal claims from small companies which allege they were mis-sold complex currency derivatives that soured when the pound fell after Britain's vote to leave the European Union, according to court filings and sources familiar with the cases.