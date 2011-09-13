LONDON, Sept 13 The yield spread between five-year Italian and German government bonds hit a record high on Tuesday before an auction that will test market sentiment for Italian paper after the country became the latest target of a euro zone debt crisis.

Italy will sell up to 7 billion euros of fixed rate bonds, including new five-year notes .

The five-year Italian/German yield gap widened to a record high of 444 bps, 14 bps wider on the day.

"People may well be buying Bunds to sell Italy ahead of (the auction) and trying to push (Italy) down a bit," a trader said. (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa and William James)