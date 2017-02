LONDON, Sept 15 German Bund futures slumped and European stocks extended gains after the European Central Bank said it would, alongside other major central banks reintroduce three-month dollar liquidity tenders in the fourth quarter.

The German Bund future FGBLc1 hit a session low of 135.12, down 175 ticks on the day. The FTSEurofirst 300 extended gains after the announcement and was up 2.1 pct at 932.23 points. (Reporting by London Markets Team)