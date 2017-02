LONDON, Sept 15 The German Bund future extended losses on Thursday tracking U.S. Treasuries after mixed U.S. data.

The Bund future FGBLc1 was trading down 122 ticks on the day at 135.65.

One trader said the move was probably driven by stops triggered in the U.S. Treasury market after a volatile reaction to economic data which saw U.S. debt futures TYv1 fall to new session lows. U.S. data showed an above-forecast rise in weekly U.S. jobless claims, and August inflation cooling. (Reporting by London Bonds Team)