* Bunds rise, after sharp losses in the previous session

* Investors weigh hopes for Greece with debt crisis reality

* Geithner presence ups pressure on Europe to deliver (Recasts, updates with quotes and prices)

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, Sept 16 German government bond prices rose on Friday as investors weighed lingering uncertainty over the fallout of a euro zone debt crisis with hopes that more could come out of a meeting of euro zone finance ministers and central bankers in Poland.

The Bund hit a two-week low in the previous session as major central banks around the world said they will cooperate to offer three-month U.S. dollar loans to commercial banks in order to prevent money markets from freezing.

Analysts said that the unusual presence of U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner at the meeting would also increase the pressure on European officials to deliver.

Geithner pressed euro zone finance ministers in a brief meeting on Friday to leverage the bloc's bailout fund to help solve the sovereign debt crisis, a senior euro zone official said.

"Hopes are there, after yesterday's dollar liquidity move, to maybe see a bit more," a trader said.

"You can argue yesterday's move either way. You can argue it's good that they are doing something to resolve the crisis, or, on the other hand, they are putting in a safety net for the banks because things are going to get significantly worse."

German Bund futures FGBLc1 hit a session high of 136.44, up 45 ticks on the day in a volatile market, after falling to a two-week low of 135.12 on Thursday.

Investors were having to weigh reassurances from European officials over recent days with the reality that more significant action would have to be taken to draw a line in the sand of the crisis.

Greece's Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos said the country was on track to implement the terms of the bailout agreed in July, after French and German leaders said earlier this week they were determined to keeping Greece in the euro zone.

But there is a perception that even if Greece did secure the next bailout tranche -- funds it seems to need to survive beyond October -- that would only "kick the can down the road", doing little to rein in the country's debt problems.

Ten-year Greek debt yields were down 40 basis points on the day at 22.23 percent but credit default swap prices were showing a 94 percent chance of a default, according to Reuters calculations of Markit data.

"Essentially you have seen a bit of a relief rally in equity markets recently, some unwinding of flight-to-quality, but the underlying issues have still to be addressed," said Nick Stamenkovic, strategist at RIA Capital Markets.

SEARCH FOR THE SILVER BULLET

The euro zone source added that Geithner made no reference to a 2008 U.S. emergency loan programme called TALF, that sources have said could be a model for the EFSF and he gave no details of how such leveraging could be done.

"It's going to be difficult for the ECB to accept a broad program of purchases even if there is a partial guarantee from the countries," Vincent Chaigneau, head of rate strategy at Societe Generale said, referring to the TALF idea.

A boost to the EFSF is seen as key to allow the fund to carry out an increased mandate -- which still has to be voted through national parliaments.

Beyond that, analysts increasingly see a common euro bond as a good way of solving the debt crisis by taking a step towards the fiscal union that many in the market say is necessary. Germany has repeatedly rejected the idea. (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa; Editing by Toby Chopra)