LONDON, Sept 16 German Bund futures gave up gains on Friday in choppy trading as investors sought direction from a meeting of euro zone finance ministers in Poland.

The German Bund future FGBLc1 was little changed at 136.02, having dipped in and out of negative territory. European stock were up on the day .

"We're continuing to see a shift out of flight to quality trades and into risk assets -- that's the broader macro theme," a trader said. (Reporting by London Bonds Team)