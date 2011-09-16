* Bunds choppy as euro zone finance ministers meet in Poland

* Investors weigh hopes for Greece with debt crisis reality

* Geithner presence ups pressure on Europe to deliver (Recasts, updates with quotes and prices)

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, Sept 16 German government bond prices rose in choppy trade on Friday as investors weighed reassurances coming from a meeting of euro zone finance ministers in Poland against the range of problems the single currency region still needs to tackle.

Analysts said the unusual presence of U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner at the meeting increased pressure on European policymakers to deliver something new, one day after central banks joined forces to boost liquidity for European banks.

Athens is increasingly expected to receive a much needed next tranche of bailout aid after French and German vows this week to keep Greece in the euro zone. But a further handout would do little to solve the country's long-term problems.

"Hopes are there, after yesterday's dollar liquidity move, to maybe see a bit more," a trader said.

"You can argue yesterday's move either way... It's good that they are doing something to resolve the crisis, or on the other hand they are putting in a safety net for the banks because things are going to get significantly worse."

There were also worries that rating agency Moody's would soon downgrade Italian debt as a three-month review period concludes.

The German Bund future FGBLc1 was up 21 ticks on the day at 136.20. It dipped in and out of negative territory this session, trading in a range of 75 ticks.

Geithner urged euro zone ministers to leverage their 440 billion euro bailout fund and free more resources to tackle the debt crisis during a meeting on Friday, a senior euro zone official said.

On Thursday, major central banks around the world said they would cooperate to offer three-month dollar loans to commercial banks in order to prevent money markets from freezing, and markets hoped for more relief from authorities this session.

But not all analysts were optimistic.

"I don't expect anything that's a real game-changer to come out of (Friday's) meeting. At most the sort of comments that try to build on the recent improvement in sentiment triggered by (German Chancellor Angela) Merkel and (French President Nicolas) Sarkozy's statement," John Davies, fixed income strategist at WestLB, said.

He expected 10-year German government bond yields could fall back towards recent record lows and even beyond them.

Ten-year German yields fell 2.2 basis points to 1.9 percent.

GREEK DEFAULT PRICED IN

Greece's Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos sought to reassure, saying the intention was to meet the country's fiscal targets for this year and next without delay.

Eurogroup president Jean-Claude Juncker said euro zone finance ministers welcomed Greece's commitment but said full implementation of the Greek adjustment plan remained crucial, and a decision on the next aid disbursement would be taken in October.

But there is a perception that even if Greece did secure the next bailout tranche -- funds it seems to need to survive beyond October -- that would only "kick the can down the road", doing little to rein in the country's debt problems.

Ten-year Greek debt yields were down 128 basis points on the day at 21.35 percent but credit default swap prices were showing a 94 percent chance of a default, according to Reuters calculations of Markit data.

"You have seen a bit of a relief rally in equity markets recently, some unwinding of flight-to-quality, but the underlying issues have still to be addressed," said Nick Stamenkovic, strategist at RIA Capital Markets. (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa; Editing by Toby Chopra; Editing by John Stonestreet)