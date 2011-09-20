LONDON, Sept 20 German Bund futures rebounded in volatile trade on Tuesday as equities pared gains and after the International Monetary Fund's chief economist piled pressure on European policymakers to act.

Policymakers in Europe are behind the curve in dealing with the sovereign debt crisis and the region "must get its act together," Olivier Blanchard told a news conference. There could be more flare-ups in Europe and they could be worse, he added.

The German Bund future FGBLc1 was up 14 ticks on the day at 137.57.

"It's hard to stick a pin on any one thing but the IMF stuff adds to the general tone of pessimism," said one trader, adding that people were probably setting positions ahead of a two-day Federal Reserve policy meeting beginning on Tuesday. (Reporting by London bonds team)