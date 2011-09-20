LONDON, Sept 20 German Bund futures rebounded in
volatile trade on Tuesday as equities pared gains and after the
International Monetary Fund's chief economist piled pressure on
European policymakers to act.
Policymakers in Europe are behind the curve in dealing with
the sovereign debt crisis and the region "must get its act
together," Olivier Blanchard told a news conference. There could
be more flare-ups in Europe and they could be worse, he added.
The German Bund future FGBLc1 was up 14 ticks on the day
at 137.57.
"It's hard to stick a pin on any one thing but the IMF stuff
adds to the general tone of pessimism," said one trader, adding
that people were probably setting positions ahead of a two-day
Federal Reserve policy meeting beginning on Tuesday.
