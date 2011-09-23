(Adds detail)

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, Sept 23 The German Bund future was volatile early on Friday as investors weighed fears over a global recession against pledges by the Group of 20 economies to preserve financial stability.

Against the backdrop of a gloomy week for the global economy, those promises offered some relief for riskier assets, giving investors an opportunity to take profit in Bunds.

But safe-haven German government bonds would continue to see support on fears of another slump and that Greece would eventually default. Markets were seeking action rather than words, analysts said of the G20 pledges.

The German Bund future FGBLc1 was down slightly at 138.51 after dipping in and out of positive territory in early trade and reaching a record high of 139.07 in the previous session. European stocks were higher .

"Talk is cheap at the minute," said Orlando Green, European fixed income strategist at Credit Agricole. "No matter how many proposals or pledges you get, action is required."

The world's major economies promised on Thursday to prevent Europe's debt crisis from undermining banks and financial markets, and said the euro zone's EFSF rescue fund could be bolstered. .

But recent history shows just how long it takes for good intentions to become reality.

The EFSF's beefed-up mandate still has to be voted through national parliaments and even if passed, it was still considered to lack the funds needed to implement those increased powers.

Rainer Guntermann, strategist at Commerzbank, said one focus next week would be the ratification process of the euro zone rescue fund reform in key countries like Germany.

"The market is also preparing for supply out of Italy next week," he said, adding that this could underpin Bunds for a little longer and that the future could test 140.

SPILLOVER

Italian and Spanish bond yields were sharply lower, with one trader saying this was a spillover effect from the previous day's ECB buying, which he said had been significant.

Ten-year Italian government bond yields fell 8.3 basis points to 5.59 percent, while ten-year Spanish government bond yields were 7.9 basis points lower at 5.22 percent.

The ECB has repeatedly bought those countries' bonds in the secondary market over the past month to keep yield levels affordable but the policy has proven controversial within the bank.

ECB Vice-President Vitor Constancio said on Thursday that the bank's bond purchase programme would create inflationary pressures if it were sustained. .

Other peripheral debt prices remained under pressure against the downbeat economic backdrop. Portuguese 10-year yields were 7.7 basis points higher at 12.89 percent and the Greek equivalent was up 31 basis points at 24.29 percent.

Greece has yet to secure the next tranche of bailout aid it needs to avoid running out of funds in the coming weeks and to avert default.

A situation in which Greece cannot pay back its public debt can no longer be ruled out, ECB Governing Council member Klaas Knot was quoted as saying on Friday. .

Weak data from China and the euro zone on Thursday added to the gloomy economic picture painted by the U.S. Federal Reserve, which on Wednesday flagged significant risks to the world's largest economy.

(Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa; Editing by John Stonestreet)