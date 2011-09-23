LONDON, Sept 23 The German Bund future hit a record high on Friday as European shares fell on fresh concerns that European banks would take further write-downs on their Greek debt exposure.

The Bund future FGBLc1 hit a record high of 139.13, while 10-year German bond yields sank to a record low of 1.643 percent. Bunds futures were last up 38 ticks on the day at 138.94.

Thirty-year German government bond yields also fell to historic lows of 2.443 percent.

(Reporting by London Bonds Team)