US STOCKS-Wall St slips as investors seek fresh catalysts
* Indexes down: Dow 0.12 pct, S&P 0.24 pct, Nasdaq 0.14 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
LONDON, Sept 23 The German Bund future hit a record high on Friday as European shares fell on fresh concerns that European banks would take further write-downs on their Greek debt exposure.
The Bund future FGBLc1 hit a record high of 139.13, while 10-year German bond yields sank to a record low of 1.643 percent. Bunds futures were last up 38 ticks on the day at 138.94.
Thirty-year German government bond yields also fell to historic lows of 2.443 percent.
(Reporting by London Bonds Team)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.12 pct, S&P 0.24 pct, Nasdaq 0.14 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc reports a 8.1 percent passive stake in Red Rock Resorts Inc as of December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2kjF08N) Further company coverage:
* Pzena Investment Management LLC reports 5 percent passive stake in Murphy Oil Corp as of December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jURS1R) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)