* Bund hit record high on bank exposure fears, despite G20 pledges

* Bund could test 140 level

* Italian auction in focus next week (Adds quote, updates prices)

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, Sept 23 The German Bund future rallied to a new record high on Friday on fresh concerns over European banks' exposure to Greek debt and with investors little reassured by pledges of the Group of 20 economies to maintain financial stability.

Deutsche Bank said on Friday that European banks may face a bigger-than-expected 25 percent or above write-down on their holdings of Greek bonds. This helped extend losses in European stocks which were down more than 2 percent.

Greece has yet to secure the next tranche of bailout aid -- without which it may run out of funds within weeks.

There was also a growing view that the aid would not be enough to avoid a long-term default and policymakers seemed to be increasingly acknowledging that possibility.

"Waiting for Greece to default is really the worst thing that can happen for markets, just sitting there effectively like rabbits in front of a headlight," said Marc Ostwald, strategist at Monument Securities.

The German Bund future hit an all-time high at 139.13 and last traded up 38 ticks at 138.93.

Greek Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos was quoted by two newspapers as saying an orderly default with a 50 percent haircut for bondholders was one of three possible scenarios for resolving the heavily indebted euro zone nation's fiscal woes.

He then described the reports in a statement as an unhelpful distraction from the central task of sticking to Greece's EU/IMF bailout programme.

ECB Governing Council member Klaas Knot also seemed to acknowledge the possibility of a default. He was quoted as saying on Friday that a situation where Greece cannot pay back its public debt can no longer be excluded. .

A Greek default would have widespread repercussions, likely causing contagion in other peripheral bonds and forcing significant write-downs across the European banking sector.

Ten-year Greek debt prices were under pressure, with yields up 5.7 basis points at 24.35 percent. Greek credit default swap prices saw a more than 90 percent chance of Greece going bankrupt.

Pledges by the G20 to preserve financial stability did little to reassure investors also faced with the possibility of another recession in the global economy.

The world's major economies promised on Thursday to prevent Europe's debt crisis from undermining banks and financial markets, and said the euro zone's EFSF rescue fund could be bolstered. .

But history has shown just how long it takes for policymakers to put words into action.

"Talk is cheap at the minute," said Orlando Green, European fixed income strategist at Credit Agricole. "No matter how many proposals or pledges you get, action is required."

ITALIAN APPETITE

Markets will keep a close eye on Italy next week, as it sells fixed rate and floating rate bonds on Thursday.

Italian yields have surged towards 6 percent in recent weeks even as the European Central Bank has continued to buy its bonds in the secondary market.

"I don't expect the cover to be fantastic, it will ... be at a high yield. All one can hope is that the concession building ahead of it is not going to be too brutal," said Ostwald. "That's more of a hope than a forecast."

Ten-year Italian government bond yields were little changed at 5.67 percent. Ten-year Spanish government bond yields were down 2.4 basis points at 5.28 percent.

Rainer Guntermann, strategist at Commerzbank, said another focus for next week would be the ratification process of the euro zone rescue fund reform in key countries such as Germany.

The EFSF's beefed-up mandate must still be voted through national parliaments and even if passed, is widely considered to lack the funds needed to implement its increased powers.

Ten-year German bond yields hit a record low at 1.64 percent, while its 30-year paper hit a historic low of 2.443 percent.

The Bund future could soon test 140 levels, said Guntermann. (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa; Editing by Catherine Evans)