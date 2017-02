LONDON, Sept 23 Bund futures erased the day's gains to turn flat on Friday as traders booked profit on intraday long positions on speculation policymakers could take new steps to tackle the region's debt crisis over the weekend.

Bund futures FGBLc1 briefly dipped to 138.53, down three ticks on the day having earlier reach a record high of 139.19.

"People are potentially taking profit on their longs in anticipation that they (policymakers) could come out and do something over the weekend," a trader said. (Reporting by William James)