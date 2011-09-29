LONDON, Sept 29 The German Bund future edged
lower on Thursday on expectations that a German vote to ratify
the euro zone rescue fund's new powers would be approved but
caution before an Italian debt auction could limit falls.
While German opposition votes will ensure the EFSF bill
likely passes, a big rebellion within Chancellor Angela Merkel's
own centre-right coalition could weaken her politically and
complicate future policy-making at a time when European
officials are under pressure to take decisive action.
"There has been a lot of buying (of riskier assets) on
optimism and nothing really else this week. At the end of the
day all these potential changes are not going to happen
overnight and the one thing that we haven't got is time," a
trader said.
The German Bund future FGBLc1 opened 10 ticks lower at
135.56.
The Bund has sold-off for four consecutive sessions, coming
under pressure on hopes that EU officials are planning more
decisive action to rein in the crisis, like a further boost to
the EFSF. But official details have remained fleeting.
Italy's Treasury plans to sell between 5.5 billion and 9
billion euros in three-, five- and ten-year debt.
. While the sale is seen going smoothly, the
country could pay a high premium to lure investors.
"Generally these things get away because the primary dealers
will take it down," a trader said.
(Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)