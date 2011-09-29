* German vote seen passing, but hurting Merkel

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, Sept 29 Germany's Bund future fell on Thursday on expectations that a vote to ratify the euro zone rescue fund's new powers would be approved but caution before an Italian debt auction limited the downside.

While German opposition votes will ensure the EFSF bill likely passes, a big rebellion within Chancellor Angela Merkel's own centre-right coalition could weaken her politically and complicate future policy-making at a time when European officials are under pressure to take decisive action.

German bonds, viewed as a safe haven, tend to benefit from nerves over the debt crisis in southern Europe.

"I think it's overly optimistic to think that the whole crisis is over and therefore the safe-haven status of the Bund is lost. I wouldn't expect to see the Bund yield much higher than where we are in the short term," Elisabeth Afseth, fixed income analyst at Evolution Securities said.

"I guess there will be a little bit of nervousness about the German vote although I think it's most likely to pass. They are not setting up the best environment for it to go through with all the talk of leveraging the fund."

Speculation that EU policymakers could be considering a further boost to the EFSF have put Bunds under pressure for four sessions running. But without any official details and a still uncertain backdrop, market players say the market could soon turn around.

The German Bund future FGBLc1 was down 14 ticks on the day at 135.52 -- down from last week's record high of 139.19.

Italian bonds were little changed ahead of a debt sale across maturities, yielding 5.65 percent.

Italy's Treasury plans to sell between 5.5 billion and 9 billion euros in three-, five- and ten-year debt. .

While the sale is seen going relatively smoothly, the country could pay a high premium to lure investors.

"Generally these things get away because the primary dealers will take it down," a trader said.

Italian bond yields rose as high as 5.85 percent last week and hovered above 5.6 percent even after regular buying of those bonds in the secondary market since early August by the European Central Bank, although the weekly amount purchased has declined.

Spanish yields were flat at 5.09 percent.

MERKEL'S CHOICE

Market players broadly expected Bunds to recover, given that many judge hopes of swift and decisive EU action to combat the crisis and bolster other European sovereign debt as overdone.

Failure to secure support from her own coalition could undermine Merkel's ability to take bold action at a time when she is already under criticism domestically for throwing good money after bad by bailing out Greece.

"From a domestic point of view obviously it will further weaken Merkel's position in the German political environment and thus could hamper their credit turmoil fighting abilities," said Elwin de Groot, senior market economist at Rabobank.

International auditors return to Athens on Thursday to deliver a verdict on whether Greece's tougher austerity measures will secure it aid needed to avoid an imminent default. Greek CDS prices are seeing a 94 percent chance of the country going bankrupt.

The 10-year German government bond traded at 1.99 percent compared to around 1.97 percent around the time it settled in the previous session. It broke above 2 percent on Wednesday.

"Ten-year Bund yields are trading around the 2 percent-threshold. We recommend investors who share our view that it will be hard for 10-year Bund yields to stay above that level in the current environment to go long 10-year Bunds at these levels," Commerzbank said in a note.

German bonds offered virtually no premium over their U.S. counterparts at around 1.99 percent. (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa; editing by Patrick Graham)