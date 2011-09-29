LONDON, Sept 29 The German Bund future FGBLc1 fell on Thursday in choppy trading after U.S. data showed jobless claims fell in the latest week and a final reading of U.S. gross domestic product was revised higher.

The German Bund future FGBLc1 turned negative after the data and was last trading down 20 ticks at 135.46. U.S. Treasuries also eased after the numbers.

(Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)