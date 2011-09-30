LONDON, Sept 30 The German Bund future rose early on Friday after five consecutive sessions of losses as investors repositioned on the last day of the month and the quarter, and European shares were set for a lower open.

The move mirrored overnight trading in U.S. Treasuries, with the German Bund future FGBLc1 44 ticks higher at 135.69.

"We are in line with where Treasuries are," said one trader, adding he expected trade would be stuck in a range this session.

European shares looked set to post their biggest quarterly decline in nearly three years.

The recent sell-off in Bunds has been fuelled by hopes policymakers will agree a further boost to the euro zone rescue fund.

Euro zone finance ministers will discuss on Monday how to leverage the EFSF to give it more power without increasing national guarantees, but are unlikely to make any decisions, euro zone officials said.

"There seems to be a growing belief they are going to get a leverage of the EFSF," said the trader.

Germany's Bundestag (lower parliamentary house) on Thursday overwhelmingly approved new powers for the 440-billion-euro fund to make precautionary loans, help recapitalise banks and buy distressed countries' bonds in the secondary market.

Some analysts have said German bond yields would not sustain levels above 2 percent if policymakers did not deliver on these hopes. Ten-year German bond yields were currently at 1.96 percent.

Investors will also keep an eye on an index of Midwest business activity in the United States and inflation numbers, after data on Thursday eased concerns over the health of the world's largest economy.

Jobless benefits fell to a five-month low last week and growth was a touch stronger in the second quarter than previously estimated, data on Thursday showed.

