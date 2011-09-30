(Recasts, updates with quotes and fresh prices)

* Bund resumes rise after five-days of losses

* Down 1.8 pct so far this week, up 8.1 pct on quarter

* German parliament not willing to leverage fund-minister

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, Sept 30 The German Bund future rose on Friday after five consecutive sessions of losses, and looked set to see its best quarter since 2008 on the back of an ongoing euro zone debt crisis and a sluggish broader world economy.

Talk that euro zone policymakers were considering a further leveraging of the EFSF rescue fund helped trigger 1.9 percent losses in the Bund this week capping monthly gains to 0.7 percent -- down from 3.2 percent last month. Even so, the Bund looked set to record nearly 8 percent of gains this quarter.

Ultimately, the fundamentals remained favorable for bonds so that investors would need to see action rather than words to take yields on German bonds much higher, analysts say.

"The week so far has seen a one way bearish bias and at some stage usually there is a bit of a bounce back," Rainner Guntermann, strategist at Commerzbank said.

The German Bund future FGBLc1 was up 56 ticks on the day at 135.81 -- still a way away from record highs at 139.19 the previous week. Analysts saw a key support level at 135.12.

European stocks, meanwhile, were on track to record their worst quarterly performance since late 2008. .

EFSF HOPES

Repositioning of portfolio before month-end and quarter-end have added momentum to the recent sell-off in Bunds fueled by speculation policymakers are considering a further boost to the euro zone rescue fund beyond the terms agreed in July.

Despite frustration with the more than two-month long process, investors were encouraged after Germany managed to pass the ratification of a stronger EFSF through parliament without needing to rely on the opposition party.

There is a widespread view that the $440 billion facility will not be enough for it to carry out its new mandate and talk of a further boost is fueling hopes that policymakers are finally recognizing the scale of the crisis.

Indeed, euro zone finance ministers on Monday will discuss how to leverage the EFSF to give it more power without increasing national guarantees, but are unlikely to make any decisions, euro zone officials said.

But any move in this direction would likely face opposition and as history shows, could take a long time to be implemented.

German Economy Minister Philipp Roesler said on Friday that the Bundestag (lower house of parliament) did not seem willing to leverage Europe's EFSF bailout fund. .

"While the German parliament passing it is a good thing, we all know that it's too small if there is any further pressure on the likes of Spain and Italy," Elisabeth Afseth, fixed income analyst at Evolution Securities.

"If you then need to go through another round of approvals and discussions to be able to increase the size of it... I don't think there is any guarantee that that would happen very quickly."

Ten-year German bond yields were struggling to keep above 2 percent without something more concrete, analysts have said. They were down 4.8 basis points at 1.96 percent.

Investors will also keep an eye on an index of Midwest business activity in the United States and inflation numbers, after data on Thursday eased concerns over the health of the world's largest economy.

Unemployment benefit claims fell to a five-month low last week and growth was a touch stronger in the second quarter than previously estimated, data on Thursday showed. (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa; Editing by John Stonestreet)