LONDON, Sept 30 The German Bund future extended gains on Friday as a sell-off in equties inspired investors to buy into a market cheapened after five sessions of losses.

The German Bund future FGBLc1 rallied to a session-high of 136.42, up 117 ticks on the day. Optimism about a further boost to the euro zone rescue fund also faltered as German Economy Minister Philipp Roesler said on Friday the country's parliament would not be willing to leverage it. .

"The market has moved on ... they got the vote on the EFSF increases through but that's nowhere near enough to contain the contagion that's already happened", said a trader. He said even as the Bund sold off in the previous session, there were still buyers who expect German bond yields to go lower.

(Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa and William James)