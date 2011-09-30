(Updates with quotes and fresh prices)

* Bund resumes rise after five-days of losses

* On track for best quarter since euro launch

* German parliament not willing to leverage fund-minister

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, Sept 30 The German Bund future rallied more than a point on Friday after five consecutive sessions of losses, and looked set to see its best quarter since the euro was launched due to the euro zone debt crisis and a sluggish world economy.

Talk that euro zone policymakers were considering a further leveraging of the EFSF rescue fund helped trigger 1.2 percent losses in the Bund this week capping monthly gains to 1.4 percent -- down from 3.2 percent last month. Even so, the Bund looked set to record close to 9 percent of gains this quarter.

Ultimately, the fundamentals remained favorable for bonds so that investors would need to see action rather than words to take yields on German bonds much higher, analysts say.

"We still (lacked) substance behind the move, so it's not a major surprise that we have turned around," said Orlando Green, European fixed income strategist at Credit Agricole.

The German Bund future FGBLc1 was up 120 ticks on the day at 136.44, with one trader saying flows from the expiry of options on the Bund future was also affecting the market. European stocks were down 1.8 percent .

That was still a way away from record highs at 139.19 the previous week. Analysts saw a key support level at 135.12.

EFSF HOPES

Repositioning of portfolio before month-end and quarter-end have added momentum to the recent sell-off in Bunds fueled by speculation policymakers are considering a further boost to the euro zone rescue fund beyond the terms agreed in July.

Despite frustration with the more than two-month long process, investors were encouraged after Germany managed to pass the ratification of a stronger EFSF through parliament without needing to rely on the opposition party.

There is a widespread view that the $440 billion facility will not be enough for it to carry out its new mandate and talk of a further boost is fueling hopes that policymakers are finally recognizing the scale of the crisis.

Indeed, euro zone finance ministers on Monday will discuss how to leverage the EFSF to give it more power without increasing national guarantees, but are unlikely to make any decisions, euro zone officials said.

But any move in this direction would likely face opposition and as history shows, could take a long time to be implemented.

German Economy Minister Philipp Roesler said on Friday that the Bundestag (lower house of parliament) did not seem willing to leverage Europe's EFSF bailout fund. .

"While the German parliament passing it is a good thing, we all know that it's too small if there is any further pressure on the likes of Spain and Italy," Elisabeth Afseth, fixed income analyst at Evolution Securities.

"If you then need to go through another round of approvals and discussions to be able to increase the size of it... I don't think there is any guarantee that that would happen very quickly."

Ten-year German bond yields had struggled to keep above 2 percent without something more concrete, analysts have said. They were down 10.6 basis points at 1.902 percent.

Spanish/German 10-year bond yield spreads rose to 323 basis points from 310 late on Thursday. The Bank of Spain has taken control of three unlisted savings banks which failed to attract private capital through a government programme aimed at restoring confidence in the country's banking system.

The Italian/German 10-year bond yield spread rose to 366 bps from 358 bps in the previous session. (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa; Editing by John Stonestreet)