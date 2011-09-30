(Updates with fresh quote and prices)

* Bund resumes rise after five-days of losses

* On track for best quarter since euro launch

* German parliament not willing to leverage fund-minister

By Marius Zaharia and Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, Sept 30 The German Bund future rallied more than a point on Friday after five consecutive sessions of losses, and looked set to see its best quarter since the euro was launched due to the worries over the euro zone crisis and a sluggish world economy.

Unless politicians come up with radical measures to tackle the debt crisis, traders expect the relative safety of Bunds to keep prices well supported, despite yields trading close to record lows.

Even if Greece gets its next aid tranche in October, default fears will probably re-emerge in December when Athens faces key redemptions and another aid deal review. Pressure on Spain and Italy is likely to remain elevated as well as they try to issue debt in a thinned out market.

"It really depends on what the time scale is on any realistic rescue plan. One has to bear in mind that they are very expensive, but on balance we would suggest that for the time being Bunds are fundamentally a buy," said Philip Shaw, chief economist at Investec.

The German Bund future FGBLc1 was up 106 ticks on the day at 136.31, which is about 8.7 percent higher than in the previous quarter.

While above the Sept. 15 low of 135.12 the risk is that the Bund will retest the 139.19 record high, "a critical resistance", according to Commerzbank technical analysts, whose maximum upside target was 142.60.

Talk that euro zone policymakers were considering leveraging of the EFSF rescue fund helped trigger some 1.2 percent losses in the Bund this week, capping monthly gains to about 1.4 percent -- down from 3.2 percent last month.

Ultimately, the fundamentals remained favorable for bonds so that investors would need to see action rather than words to take yields on German bonds much higher.

"We still (lacked) substance behind the move, so it's not a major surprise that we have turned around," said Orlando Green, European fixed income strategist at Credit Agricole.

EFSF HOPES

Euro zone finance ministers on Monday will discuss how to leverage the EFSF to give it more power without increasing national guarantees, but are unlikely to make any decisions, euro zone officials said.

German Economy Minister Philipp Roesler said on Friday that the Bundestag (lower house of parliament) did not seem willing to leverage Europe's EFSF bailout fund. .

"While the German parliament passing it (the EFSF) is a good thing, we all know that it's too small if there is any further pressure on the likes of Spain and Italy," Elisabeth Afseth, fixed income analyst at Evolution Securities.

"If you then need to go through another round of approvals and discussions to be able to increase the size of it... I don't think there is any guarantee that that would happen very quickly."

Spanish/German 10-year bond yield spreads rose to 325 basis points from 310 late on Thursday. The Bank of Spain has taken control of three unlisted savings banks which failed to attract private capital through a government programme aimed at restoring confidence in the country's banking system.

The Italian/German 10-year bond yield spread rose to 365 bps from 358 bps in the previous session.