US STOCKS-Futures little changed amid earnings rush
Feb 8 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday as investors focused on quarterly earnings, a day after the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq hit record highs.
LONDON Oct 6 The German Bund future gave up gains in volatile trading before a news conference by European Central Bank President Jean-Claude Trichet.
The German Bund future FGBLc1 was down 43 ticks on the day at 136.63, having hit a session high at 137.33 after the ECB left rates unchanged at 1.5 percent. (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)
Feb 8 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday as investors focused on quarterly earnings, a day after the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq hit record highs.
* Vertex energy announces entry into $30 million credit facility
LONDON, Feb 8 Britain's financial watchdog has decided against a shake-up of open-ended funds, concluding that changes such as a ban on them holding illiquid assets would do little to make them safer.