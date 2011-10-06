LONDON Oct 6 The German Bund future rebounded on Thursday as markets deemed the European Central Bank was not as dovish as expected and did not do enough to stimulate the euro zone economy.

"Two LTROs, some wanted three; no rate cut; only 40 billion on covered bonds when it could have been more or unlimited; the size and scale of the response seems a bit out of touch, it's tinkering around the edges rather than getting to the heart of the problem," a trader said.

The German Bund future FGBLc1 last traded down 11 ticks on the day at 136.95, having stood at around 136.69 before the news conference.

(Reporting by London Bonds Team)