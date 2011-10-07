LONDON Oct 7 Bund futures fell and European equities extended gains on Friday after U.S. non-farm payrolls data showed the U.S. economy added more jobs than forecast in September.

Bund futures FGBLc1 hit a session low of 135.26, down 62 ticks on the day while the FTSEurofirst 300 index extended gains, rising 1.1 percent to 951.03 points

Data showed that U.S. employment grew more than expected in September and job gains for the prior month were revised higher. (Reporting by William James and Joanne Frearson)