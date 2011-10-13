LONDON Oct 13 German Bund futures reversed losses to hit the day's highs on Thursday as Italian bond yields rose to their highest in more than two months ahead of BTP auctions seen testing investor demand after Moody's and Fitch cut Italy's ratings last week.

Italian 10-year yields rose 10 basis points to 5.85 percent , their highest since the European Central Bank started buying the country's bonds in an effort to stem contagion from the debt crisis.

Bund futures FGBLc1 were last up 36 ticks on the day at 133.91, having hit a session high of 133.95 earlier.

"The weakness in BTPs ahead of the auction is part of it, we're pretty much at the yield highs we've seen since the SMP (Securities Markets Programme)," a trader said.

"Bunds have had a good move to the downside and broken several technical levels, given the severity of the move it's not that surprising we're pausing. I think we'll head back towards 134.40, that would give us a decent idea if people are in sell mode or there's still buying on dips." (Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Kirsten Donovan)