LONDON Oct 13 The European Central Bank stepped in to buy Italian debt after the country's latest round of bond sales on Thursday, traders said.

Traders said the central bank began buying Italian BTP bonds focused around the 10-year sector shortly after the release of auction results showing the country had sold 6.2 billion euros of government bonds.

Earlier 10-year yields rose to 5.87 percent, their highest since the central bank began purchasing Italian debt in August as part of an effort to cap the country's rising cost of borrowing. The 10-year yield was last at 5.80 percent, 6 basis points higher on the day. (Reporting by William James)