LONDON Oct 13 The European Central Bank stepped
in to buy Italian debt after the country's latest round of bond
sales on Thursday, traders said.
Traders said the central bank began buying Italian BTP bonds
focused around the 10-year sector shortly after the release of
auction results showing the country had sold 6.2 billion euros
of government bonds.
Earlier 10-year yields rose to 5.87 percent, their highest
since the central bank began purchasing Italian debt in August
as part of an effort to cap the country's rising cost of
borrowing. The 10-year yield was last at 5.80 percent, 6 basis
points higher on the day.
(Reporting by William James)