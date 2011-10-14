LONDON Oct 14 German Bund futures resumed their losses on Friday, after a sharp rally in the previous session, as Group of 20 finance chiefs and central banks head meet in Paris to discuss the euro zone debt crisis.

The German Bund future FGBLc1 was down 25 ticks on the day at 134.14, having rallied more than 80 ticks in the previous session, and as European stocks were poised for a higher open.

Hopes for an eventual recapitalization of European banks and leveraging of the euro zone rescue fund have fuelLed a sell-off in safe-haven German bonds in recent weeks but concrete details have lacked and analysts say the market could turn at any point.

Although, market watchers do not expect much concrete from the G20 meeting, they hope it will provide an opportunity for French and German officials to flesh out the bones of a crisis resolution plan in time for a European Union summit on Oct. 23.

Highlighting the challenges still facing the euro zone, Standard and Poor's cut Spain's credit rating to AA- from AA.

"I think we see 1.70 before we see 2.70 yields" on 10-year German bonds, said a trader. "We sold off on very questionable things on Monday through Wednesday, we sold off on hope that wasn't really based on anything too substantial, and yesterday we probably recovered on similarly weak type stuff."

Ten-year German government bond yields were up 2.4 basis points at 2.13 percent.

Peripheral debt could come under renewed pressure after the S&P move. The rating agency, whose move mirrored last week's downgrade of Spain by Fitch, cited Spain's high unemployment, tightening credit and high private-sector debt among reasons for cutting the nation's long-term rating.

On Thursday, 10-year Italian government bond yields hit their highest levels since the European Central Bank started intervening in the secondary market in August, while Spanish 10-year government bond yields hit a high of 5.35 percent.

"Peripherals traded awful yesterday, (this) is not going to help," the trader said of the downgrade.

(Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)