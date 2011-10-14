* French 10-year government bond yields hit highest since
Aug
* Spanish yields rise after S&P cuts its sovereign rating
* German Bund futures poised for third straight week of
losses
(Recasts, updates with France, quotes, prices)
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, Oct 14 The difference between French and
German government bond yields on Friday was at its highest since
the euro was launched as worries over France's credit rating was
heightened one day after Fitch put a series of banks under
review.
Yields on Spanish and Italian bonds also rose after Standard
& Poor's cut Spain's credit rating and even as traders said the
European Central Bank was seen buying those bonds in secondary
markets.
The red flags raised by the credit rating agencies
underscored the challenges still facing the euro zone as finance
ministers and central bank heads of the Group of 20 nations meet
in Paris to discuss the regional debt crisis.
"I assume the hit is coming from Fitch who said they are
going to revise bank ratings and it was all the big French banks
again," Marc Ostwald, strategist at Monument Securities in
London.
Fitch Ratings downgraded UBS AG on Thursday and is
also reviewing ratings for a series of banks including BNP
Paribas and Societe Generale for further
possible downgrades.
"Obviously the banks are an absolutely critical part of
French funding... at what point when they've downgraded more of
the banks do we get to a situation where the sovereign entity
gets downgraded? That's the fear in the market," Ostwald said.
Ten-year French government bond yields jumped
12.6 basis points to 3.10 percent, taking the gap between French
and German 10-year yields to euro-era high of 94 basis points.
French government bond yields hit their highest levels since
August at 3.12 percent.
Ten-year benchmark Spanish bonds underperformed their
Italian counterparts after S&P cut the country's long-term
sovereign rating to AA- from AA, citing high unemployment,
tightening credit and high private-sector debt.
Ten-year Spanish yields rose 8.1 basis points
on the day to 5.30 percent. The Italian equivalent
rose 2.2 bps to 5.84 percent, but off the day's highs after
traders cited ECB intervention.
"They have been asking for Italy and Spain all across the
curve, from two-year to 10-year," one trader said.
Another trader said there was more scope for Spanish bonds
to underperform as they were relatively expensive.
"(Spain's) yields are too low against things like Italy,"
the trader said.
THREE-WEEK SLIDE
Hopes for an eventual recapitalisation of European banks and
leveraging of the euro zone rescue fund have fueled a sell-off
in safe-haven German bonds in recent weeks but analysts say the
market could turn at any point given the lack of concrete action
or detail.
German Bund future FGBLc1 were down 44 ticks on the day at
133.95, after a sharp rally in the previous session and as
European stocks traded higher.
They looked headed for a third straight week of losses.
Although, market watchers do not expect much concrete from
the G20 meeting, they hope it will provide an opportunity for
French and German officials to flesh out the bones of a crisis
resolution plan in time for a European Union summit on Oct. 23.
Expectations for that summit are high with investors hoping
for answers to questions regarding the fate of Greece and other
details of the Franco-German plan.
The scope for disappointment was huge, said one analyst.
"It's still very fragile. It can go wrong on (any) of these
different pillars and the risk that (for) one of these pillars,
there is not a clear decision, means that the whole thing can
still unravel again," said Elwin de Groot, senior market
economist at Rabobank.
"Basically that means that we expect (German) yields to fall
back again and possibly for the Bunds to hit the previous peaks
and maybe even go above that before that final solution is ...
forced by the market."
The second trader shared that view arguing that recent
losses have been based on a "hope that wasn't really based on
anything too substantial".
"I think we see 1.70 before we see 2.70 yields" on 10-year
German bonds, the trader said. Ten-year German government bond
yields were up 4.1 basis points at 2.15 percent.