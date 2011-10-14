* French 10-year government bond yields hit highest since Aug

* Spanish yields rise after S&P cuts its sovereign rating

* German Bund futures poised for third straight week of losses (Recasts, updates with France, quotes, prices)

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, Oct 14 The difference between French and German government bond yields on Friday was at its highest since the euro was launched as worries over France's credit rating was heightened one day after Fitch put a series of banks under review.

Yields on Spanish and Italian bonds also rose after Standard & Poor's cut Spain's credit rating and even as traders said the European Central Bank was seen buying those bonds in secondary markets.

The red flags raised by the credit rating agencies underscored the challenges still facing the euro zone as finance ministers and central bank heads of the Group of 20 nations meet in Paris to discuss the regional debt crisis.

"I assume the hit is coming from Fitch who said they are going to revise bank ratings and it was all the big French banks again," Marc Ostwald, strategist at Monument Securities in London.

Fitch Ratings downgraded UBS AG on Thursday and is also reviewing ratings for a series of banks including BNP Paribas and Societe Generale for further possible downgrades.

"Obviously the banks are an absolutely critical part of French funding... at what point when they've downgraded more of the banks do we get to a situation where the sovereign entity gets downgraded? That's the fear in the market," Ostwald said.

Ten-year French government bond yields jumped 12.6 basis points to 3.10 percent, taking the gap between French and German 10-year yields to euro-era high of 94 basis points.

French government bond yields hit their highest levels since August at 3.12 percent.

Ten-year benchmark Spanish bonds underperformed their Italian counterparts after S&P cut the country's long-term sovereign rating to AA- from AA, citing high unemployment, tightening credit and high private-sector debt.

Ten-year Spanish yields rose 8.1 basis points on the day to 5.30 percent. The Italian equivalent rose 2.2 bps to 5.84 percent, but off the day's highs after traders cited ECB intervention.

"They have been asking for Italy and Spain all across the curve, from two-year to 10-year," one trader said.

Another trader said there was more scope for Spanish bonds to underperform as they were relatively expensive.

"(Spain's) yields are too low against things like Italy," the trader said.

THREE-WEEK SLIDE

Hopes for an eventual recapitalisation of European banks and leveraging of the euro zone rescue fund have fueled a sell-off in safe-haven German bonds in recent weeks but analysts say the market could turn at any point given the lack of concrete action or detail.

German Bund future FGBLc1 were down 44 ticks on the day at 133.95, after a sharp rally in the previous session and as European stocks traded higher.

They looked headed for a third straight week of losses.

Although, market watchers do not expect much concrete from the G20 meeting, they hope it will provide an opportunity for French and German officials to flesh out the bones of a crisis resolution plan in time for a European Union summit on Oct. 23.

Expectations for that summit are high with investors hoping for answers to questions regarding the fate of Greece and other details of the Franco-German plan.

The scope for disappointment was huge, said one analyst.

"It's still very fragile. It can go wrong on (any) of these different pillars and the risk that (for) one of these pillars, there is not a clear decision, means that the whole thing can still unravel again," said Elwin de Groot, senior market economist at Rabobank.

"Basically that means that we expect (German) yields to fall back again and possibly for the Bunds to hit the previous peaks and maybe even go above that before that final solution is ... forced by the market."

The second trader shared that view arguing that recent losses have been based on a "hope that wasn't really based on anything too substantial".

"I think we see 1.70 before we see 2.70 yields" on 10-year German bonds, the trader said. Ten-year German government bond yields were up 4.1 basis points at 2.15 percent.