By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, Oct 14 German Bunds dropped on Friday as riskier assets rallied on perceptions European officials would take aggressive steps to tackle the debt crisis, but moves by credit ratings agencies underscored the hurdles still facing the region.

Spanish government bond yields rose to a three-week high even as the European Central Bank bought its debt and that of Italy, and were expected to remain under pressure next week after Standard & Poor's cut Spain's credit rating.

Italian bond yields came off intra-day peaks near 6 percent after Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi won a confidence vote in parliament, but remained at levels seen before the ECB started buying the country's bonds in August.

Triple-A-rated debt was also on the ropes, with the French 10-year bond yield premium over German benchmarks and Dutch counterparts hitting euro lifetime highs a day after Fitch put a series of European banks under review, including BNP Paribas and Societe Generale .

The red flags raised by the credit rating agencies underscored the challenges still facing the euro zone as finance ministers and central bank heads of the Group of 20 nations met in Paris to discuss the regional debt crisis.

Bund futures lost almost a full percentage point to settle at 133.40 FGBLc1, falling for a third straight week as equities rallied on expectations the meeting would detail a comprehensive solution to tackle the region's crisis.

"After (French President Nicholas) Sarkozy and (German Chancellor Angela) Merkel's promise, if they do come up with a plan that seems to be credible then we'll see risk assets rally further," said Evolution Securities analyst Elisabeth Afseth.

"I remain sceptical whether they will be able to agree to anything that would be sufficient ... to take the risk out of Italian debt because that's the largest European sovereign debt issuer. When it comes to contagion then Italy is way bigger than Spain. That's the key to the whole problem."

Italian bonds recouped some ground against Spanish bonds after S&P cut Spain's long-term sovereign rating to AA- from AA, citing high unemployment, tightening credit and high private-sector debt.

Ten-year Spanish yields rose 8.1 basis points on the day to 5.30 percent before easing back to settle 4 bps up at 5.25 percent, with their yield spread over Italian BTPs 6 bps tighter at 55 bps. The BTP yield ended the session 2 bps lower at 5.80 percent, off the day's high of 5.96 percent with traders citing ECB intervention.

"They have been asking for Italy and Spain all across the curve, from two-year to 10-year," one trader said.

Another trader and strategists said there was more scope for Spanish bonds to underperform as they were relatively expensive, with concession-building into its debt prices seen building up before 4 billion euro debt auction next week.

Citi strategists said the risk/reward of keeping long positions in Spanish bonds was deteriorating, adding their recent outperformance versus Italian BTPS may by challenged by post-election fiscal slippage and banking sector woes.

"Moreover, we fear that expectations of a bold and comprehensive 'grand plan' for the euro area will be disappointed in the next few weeks," they said in a note.

Ten-year French government bond yields jumped 12.6 basis points to 3.10 percent, taking their gap over German 10-year yields to a euro-era high of 94 basis points.

French yields hit their highest levels since August at 3.12 percent, after Fitch Ratings said it was reviewing ratings for banks including BNP Paribas and SocGen.

"Obviously the banks are an absolutely critical part of French funding... at what point when they've downgraded more of the banks do we get to a situation where the sovereign entity gets downgraded? That's the fear in the market," Monument Securities analyst Marc Ostwald said.

THREE-WEEK SLIDE

Hopes for an eventual recapitalisation of European banks and leveraging of the euro zone rescue fund have fuelled a sell-off in safe-haven German bonds in recent weeks but analysts say the market could turn at any point given the lack of action or solid detail.

Although market watchers do not expect much that is concrete from the G20 meeting, they hope it will give an opportunity for French and German officials to flesh out the bones of a crisis resolution plan in time for a European Union summit on Oct. 23.

"It's still very fragile. It can go wrong on (any) of these different pillars and the risk that (for) one of these pillars, there is not a clear decision, means that the whole thing can still unravel again," said Elwin de Groot, senior market economist at Rabobank.

A second trader shared that view, arguing that recent losses have been based on a "hope that wasn't really based on anything too substantial".

"I think we see 1.70 before we see 2.70 yields" on 10-year German bonds, the trader said. Ten-year German government bond yields were up 8 bps at 2.19 percent. (Editing by Catherine Evans)