LONDON Oct 25 German Bund futures reversed gains to hit the day's lows in choppy trade on Tuesday as equities gained and market sentiment swung towards a more optimistic view about the ability of Wednesday's European summit to tackle the debt crisis.

"Stocks are running up with the EU summit getting a bit closer I think people are getting a bit more bullish on some sort of resolution at least in the short term... whether it's going to be deep and meaningful is another matter," a trader said.

The December Bund future was last 49 ticks down on the day at 134.28, having fallen as low as 134.21 earlier. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of blue-chip shares was last up 0.3 percent at 991.73. (Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and William James)