LONDON Oct 28 German Bund futures extended losses on Friday but the downside could me limited before an Italian debt auction, which will be a key test of appetite for non triple-A rated euro zone debt after leaders agreed to a plan to tackle the regional debt crisis this week.

The German Bund future FGBLc1 fell 31 ticks at the open to 133.40 as European stock futures pointed to further gains in equity markets. The Bund future sold off 191 ticks in the previous session after the euro zone deal was struck.

German bonds could eventually find support again as markets seek more details on how the deal will be implemented but for now analysts saw more room for lower bond prices.

"Bearish sentiment is overstretched after yesterday's losses, however, as yet there is no clear sign that investors willingness to sell is completely exhausted," PIA First said in a research note.

Euro zone leaders have agreed on a deal which will see private holders of Greek bonds accept a 50 percent loss on their investments, while banks will be recapitalised and the size of the EFSF euro zone bailout fund will be scaled up to around 1 trillion euros. .

The agreement helped boost appetite for riskier assets , pushing Italian and Spanish government bond yields lower on Thursday.

The Italian auction will provide an opportunity to see whether sentiment towards those bonds has fundamentally changed.

Only last week yields on Italian debt rose to 6.1 percent -- its highest since early August when the European Central Bank first started buying Italian and Spanish bonds in the secondary market to keep funding costs affordable.

Italy plans to tap three-, eight- and 10-year BTP bonds. (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)