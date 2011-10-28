* Italy set to sell debt in wake of EU plan to tackle crisis

* German government bonds extend losses, risks flagged (Recasts, adds quotes and prices)

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, Oct 28 Italian bonds came under pressure on Friday ahead of a debt auction seen as a key test of appetite for euro zone debt rated lower than triple-A, after the region's leaders agreed to a plan to tackle the debt crisis this week.

German government bonds extended losses as the agreement on the crisis plan gave investors the opportunity to unwind long-held bets on safe-haven bonds.

But with investors keen to gauge whether the deal has fundamentally shifted investor views on peripheral debt, the focus was on Italy, which is likely to pay a euro-era record yield of around 6 percent to sell new 10-year debt.

Optimism over the euro zone deal has only partially offset recent increases in Italy's borrowing costs.

"I think they should be able to get things done," said Orlando Green, European fixed income strategist at Credit Agricole. "There does seem to be a decent amount of concession that has been built into it."

Italy's Treasury plans to tap three-, eight- and 10-year BTP bonds in the auction.

"The yield is pretty generous, certainly in the 10-year... So investors may see this as being an opportunity to get involved and take up the 10-year bond," Green said.

Ten-year Italian government bond yields were up 4.1 basis points at 5.92 percent, not far from 6.1 percent hit last week -- the highest since August, when the European Central Bank first began buying Italian and Spanish bonds in the secondary market to bring down funding costs.

The Italian yield fell as far as 5.7 percent in the previous session after news of the euro zone agreement and as the European Central Bank was seen buying those bonds in the secondary market.

Ten-year Spanish government bond yields were up 2.3 basis points at 5.37 percent.

SOBERING UP

German Bund futures FGBLc1 extended losses on Friday after diving 191 ticks the previous session on the back of the euro zone deal. The contract slid 65 ticks to 133.06, with Richard Adcock, technical analyst at UBS, saying there was a bearish momentum while it traded below 134.25.

Euro zone leaders have agreed on a deal which will see private holders of Greek bonds take a 50 percent loss on their investments, while banks will be recapitalised and the size of the EFSF euro zone bailout fund will be scaled up to around 1 trillion euros.

But some analysts urged against euphoria over the deal, flagging a series of risks that could become more evident as the details of the plans are hammered out.

"We would advise extreme caution with there being significant uncertainty over the details of the announcements and huge implementation risk," Rabobank said in a research note.

There are questions as to whether the size of a Greek write-down is sufficient to put Greek debt back onto a sustainable path. Economists polled by Reuters on Thursday were split down the middle over whether the writedown was big enough. .

There is also uncertainty about where officials will get the money to boost the euro zone bailout fund's firepower.

The European Financial Stability Facility will be leveraged either by offering insurance, or first-loss guarantees, to purchasers of euro zone debt in the primary market, or via a special purpose investment vehicle that will be set up in the coming weeks and which is aimed at attracting investment from China and Brazil.

The question is whether there will be enough demand from those countries, in particular China.

The head of Europe's bailout fund said he does not expect to reach a conclusive deal with Chinese leaders during a visit to Beijing but expects the surplus-rich country will continue to buy bonds issued by the fund.

Piet Lammens, strategist at KBC, was not optimistic about Europe's reliance on China to get back on its feet.

"Their help will fall short of expectations and will come with a series of demands from China," he added. (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)