LONDON Oct 28 Italian government bonds yields
extended their rise on Friday after a disappointing Italian debt
auction suggested a euro zone rescue deal had not gone far
enough to restore investor appetite for Italian debt.
Italy's auction of 7.94 billion euros of government bonds
met lower demand than at previous auctions and the country paid
the highest premium since joining the single currency to sell
10-year debt.
Italian government bond yields were 9.7 basis
points higher on the day at 5.98 percent -- not far from 6.1
percent hit last week -- its highest since the European Central
Bank fist began buying Spanish and Italian bonds in the
secondary bond market in August.
German Bund futures FGBLc1 meanwhile pared losses to stand
little changed on the day at 133.65.
(Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)