LONDON Oct 28 Italian government bonds yields extended their rise on Friday after a disappointing Italian debt auction suggested a euro zone rescue deal had not gone far enough to restore investor appetite for Italian debt.

Italy's auction of 7.94 billion euros of government bonds met lower demand than at previous auctions and the country paid the highest premium since joining the single currency to sell 10-year debt.

Italian government bond yields were 9.7 basis points higher on the day at 5.98 percent -- not far from 6.1 percent hit last week -- its highest since the European Central Bank fist began buying Spanish and Italian bonds in the secondary bond market in August.

German Bund futures FGBLc1 meanwhile pared losses to stand little changed on the day at 133.65.

(Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)