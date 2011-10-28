* Italy's sale of 7.94 bln euros meets lower demand than previously

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, Oct 28 Italian government bond yields extended their rise on Friday after a disappointing debt auction suggested a euro zone rescue deal had not gone far enough to restore investor appetite for Italian debt.

Italy's sale of 7.94 billion euros of government bonds met lower demand than at previous auctions and the country paid the highest premium since joining the single currency to sell 10-year debt.

Italian government bond yields were 8.9 basis points higher on the day at 5.97 percent -- not far from 6.1 percent hit last week -- their highest since the European Central Bank first began buying Spanish and Italian bonds in the secondary bond market in August.

The Spanish equivalent jumped 9.3 bps to 5.44 percent.

"Today you've had a weak auction and yields are up ... along the curve. I think that tells you all you need to know about what the bond market's reaction to the summit is," said Brian Barry, analyst at Evolution Securities.

"Markets remain sceptical and there is no proof yet that what we have been given will solve the crisis."

SOBERING UP

German Bund futures FGBLc1 fell 191 ticks in the previous session and fell as far as 132.89 earlier, but pared losses after the auction to stand down 10 ticks on the day at 133.61.

Euro zone leaders have agreed on a deal which will see private holders of Greek bonds take a 50 percent loss on their investments, while banks will be recapitalised and the size of the EFSF euro zone bailout fund will be scaled up to around 1 trillion euros.

Analysts urged against euphoria over the deal, flagging a series of risks that could become more evident as the details of the plans are hammered out.

"We would advise extreme caution with there being significant uncertainty over the details of the announcements and huge implementation risk," Rabobank said in a research note.

There are questions as to whether the size of a Greek write-down is sufficient to put Greek debt back onto a sustainable path. Economists polled by Reuters on Thursday were split down the middle over whether the writedown was big enough. .

There is also uncertainty how exactly the fund's firepower will be boosted.

The European Financial Stability Facility will be leveraged either by offering insurance, or first-loss guarantees, to purchasers of euro zone debt in the primary market, or via a special purpose investment vehicle that will be set up in the coming weeks and which is aimed at attracting investment from countries like China and Brazil.

The question is whether there will be enough demand from those countries, in particular China.

The head of the euro zone bailout fund played down hopes of a quick deal with China to throw its support behind efforts to resolve the bloc's debt crisis but said he expects Beijing to continue to buy bonds issued by the fund.

Piet Lammens, strategist at KBC, was not optimistic about Europe's reliance on China to get back on its feet.

"Their help will fall short of expectations and will come with a series of demands from China," he added. (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa; editing by Stephen Nisbet)