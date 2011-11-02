LONDON Nov 2 The German Bund future fell at the
open on Wednesday as investors took profit on nearly three full
points of gains in the previous session ahead of an emergency
meeting between France, Germany and Greece and before a sale of
German debt.
French and German leaders will aim to push for a quick
implementation of Athens' bailout deal after the Greek
government unsettled global financial markets on Tuesday by
calling a referendum on a new rescue plan.
"You are looking at a small pull-back after a big rally
yesterday," said a trader. "It's all very headline dependent."
The German Bund future FGBLc1 was down 48 ticks at 137.67,
having risen as far as 138.54 in the previous session -- up more
than 300 ticks on the day and not far from September's record
high of 139.07.
"The events of the past 24 hours in Greece have underlined
the vulnerability of the unfinished euro area crisis response,"
Commerzbank said in a research note.
A German sale of 2016 government debt will also be in focus
after three of the last four auctions of German bonds were
undersubscribed with investors put off by low yield levels.
Ten-year German government bonds yields fell
to their lowest in nearly a month on Tuesday to 1.736 percent --
edging closer to a record low of 1.637 percent hit in September.
Later in the day, attention will turn to a rate decision by
the U.S. Federal Reserve. The U.S. central bank looks set to
take a breather from monetary stimulus measures, even if
financial market turbulence has heightened the chances of action
later.
(Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)