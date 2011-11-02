* Bund future falls after sharp gains in previous session

* Downside seen limited ahead of a series of key meetings

* Germany sells 5-year debt (Writes through, updates with quotes, prices)

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, Nov 2 The German Bund future fell on Wednesday as investors took profit on nearly three full points of gains in the previous session ahead of an emergency meeting between France, Germany and Greece and before a sale of German debt.

French and German leaders will aim to push for a quick implementation of Athens' bailout deal after the Greek government unsettled global financial markets on Tuesday by calling a referendum on a new rescue plan. . The Greek prime minister won the backing of his cabinet to hold the referendum on Wednesday.

But analysts say trade was likely to remain cautious ahead of a series of possible event risks: an emergency meeting, a Group of 20 nations meeting and monetary policy meetings in Europe and in the United States.

The German Bund future FGBLc1 slumped 68 ticks to 137.47 having risen as far as 138.54 on Tuesday -- more than 300 ticks higher -- and not far from a record high of 139.07 hit in September.

"It's maybe a little bit of technical reaction to yesterday's sharp moves but given all the headline risk it's more likely that yields will fall back again," said Elwin de Groot, senior market economist at Rabobank.

"It might be quite difficult to change those (Greek) opinions in this emergency meeting and that means that there is quite a big risk that this discussion will also move to the area of the G20 and therefore overshadow the other measures or discussions that need to take place. So the risk that this G20 will also be a disappointing event is becoming even bigger."

Heads of state and finance chiefs from the 20 leading economies will meet in Cannes, France on Nov. 3-4.

Ten-year German government bonds yields were 5.7 basis points higher at 1.83 percent having fallen as far as 1.736 percent Tuesday. It hit a record low of 1.637 percent hit in September.

Five-year government yields were also 6.1 basis points higher at 1.02 percent, with bonds under pressure ahead of a sale of 2016 German debt.

The auction comes against a more favorable backdrop for safe-haven securities but also after three of the last four auctions of German bonds were undersubscribed with investors put off by low yield levels.

Later in the day, attention will turn to a rate decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve. The U.S. central bank looks set to take a breather from monetary stimulus measures, even if financial market turbulence has heightened the chances of action later.

ITALY

Italian government bond yields fell 8.8 basis points to 6.13 percent, after surging to its highest level since August in the previous session as the Greek referendum call increased fears over the fate of the euro zone. The ECB was seen intervening in the secondary market, traders said.

Analysts have said a negative outcome to the Greek referendum raised the risks of a disorderly Greek default -- with far-reaching consequences for other peripheral bonds -- and even of Greece's exit from the euro.

"It's difficult to see the pay-out of the bailout tranche will go ahead if this kind of uncertain situation persists and if ...countries don't know in which direction Greece will be heading," Rainer Guntermann, strategist at Commerzbank said.

On Thursday, investors will be looking for bold commitments from new ECB President Mario Draghi to the bank's bond-purchasing program after Tuesday's sharp rise in Italian yields raised fears it could eventually go down the path of Portugal, Greece and Ireland.

Yields on Italian debt rose as far as 6.37 percent in the previous session. Above seven percent, funding costs are perceived to be unsustainable. (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa; Editing by Toby Chopra)