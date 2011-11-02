* Bund future falls after sharp gains in previous session

* Downside seen limited ahead of a series of key meetings

* Germany's 5-year debt sale sees good demand (Adds debt sale, updates prices, adds quote)

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, Nov 2 The German Bund future fell on Wednesday as investors took profit on nearly three full points of gains in the previous session ahead of an emergency meeting between France, Germany and Greece and as a German bond sale saw solid demand.

French and German leaders will aim to push for a quick implementation of the Athens' bailout deal after the Greek government unsettled global financial markets on Tuesday by calling a referendum on the new rescue plan. . The Greek prime minister has won the backing of his cabinet to hold the referendum.

This made for a favorable backdrop for Germany's 4 billion euro sale of five-year government bonds, which was well-received.

But analysts say trade was likely to remain cautious given a series of possible event risks: the emergency meeting, a Group of 20 nations meeting and monetary policy meetings in Europe and the United States.

The German Bund future FGBLc1 shed 55 ticks to 137.60 having risen as far as 138.54 on Tuesday -- more than 300 ticks higher -- and not far from a record high of 139.07 hit in September.

"It's maybe a little bit of technical reaction to yesterday's sharp moves but given all the headline risk it's more likely that yields will fall back again," said Elwin de Groot, senior market economist at Rabobank.

"It might be quite difficult to change those (Greek) opinions in this emergency meeting and that means that there is quite a big risk that this discussion will also move to the area of the G20 and therefore overshadow the other measures or discussions that need to take place. So the risk that this G20 will also be a disappointing event is becoming even bigger."

Heads of state and finance chiefs from the 20 leading economies will meet in Cannes, France on Nov. 3-4.

Ten-year German government bonds yields were 5 basis points higher at 1.82 percent having fallen as far as 1.736 percent Tuesday. It hit a record low of 1.637 percent hit in September.

GERMAN APPETITE

Germany's sale of 2016 debt drew good demand as uncertainty over Greece and the fate of the euro zone kept underlying appetite for safe-haven securities ripe despite the trading in the secondary market this session.

The auction drew bids for 1.5 times the amount on offer compared to 1.0 at a similar sale in September even though the average yield was lower than in that auction.

Five-year government bonds yielded 1.01 percent in the secondary market, up 5.6 basis points on the day.

"When the market is in risk off mode we get good demand at German auctions, when risk appetite is on the rise we see a weak print or a failed auction in technical terms," Michael Leister strategist at WestLB said.

"Today Bunds are suffering a bit, probably on some profit taking. But looking at the equity markets and at the EFSF headlines that just came out ahead of the auction -- they underpin this flight to Bunds."

European stocks turned negative earlier, adding to a sharp two-session drop as investors dumped banking shares on fresh concerns about euro zone debt crisis. .

The European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) has decided not to go ahead with a 3 billion euro maximum 10-year bond sale, Thomson Reuters' IFR reported, citing sources. .

Later in the day, attention will turn to a rate decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve. The central bank looks set to take a breather from monetary stimulus measures, even if financial market turbulence has heightened the chances of action later.

ITALY IN LIMELIGHT

Italian government bond yields were up 3.8 basis points on the day at 6.25 percent, even after the ECB was seen intervening in the secondary market earlier, according to traders. Yields surged in the previous session after Greece's decision to hold a referendum on the bailout.

Analysts have said a negative outcome to the referendum raised the risks of a disorderly Greek default -- with far-reaching consequences for other peripheral bonds -- and even of Greece's exit from the euro.

"It's difficult to see how the pay-out of the bailout tranche will go ahead if this kind of uncertain situation persists and if ...countries don't know in which direction Greece will be heading," Rainer Guntermann, strategist at Commerzbank said.

On Thursday, investors will be looking for commitments from new ECB President Mario Draghi to the bank's bond-purchasing program after Tuesday's sharp rise in Italian yields raised fears it could eventually go down the path of Portugal, Greece and Ireland.

Yields on Italian debt rose as far as 6.37 percent in the previous session. Above seven percent, funding costs are perceived to be unsustainable. (Editing by Anna Willard)