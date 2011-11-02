* Bund future falls after sharp gains in previous session

* Downside seen limited ahead of a series of key meetings

* Market wary over Greece, Italian finances (Adds quote, detail, updates prices)

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Neal Armstrong

LONDON, Nov 2 Bund futures fell on Wednesday as investors took profit on strong gains from the previous session, with markets still on edge as uncertainty over Greece's stance towards its latest bailout deal undermined risk appetite.

Italian government bond yields eased but remained at elevated levels around 6.18 percent. The Italian cabinet meets at 1900 GMT to discuss new measures to tackle its economic crisis and ways to speed up their implementation.

French and German leaders will aim to push for a quick implementation of Athens' rescue deal after the Greek government rocked markets on Tuesday by calling a referendum on the new plan. . The Greek prime minister won the backing of his cabinet to hold the referendum.

This made for a favourable backdrop for Germany's 4 billion euro sale of five-year government bonds, which was well received.

Analysts say traders were likely to remain cautious given a series of possible event risks, including a Group of 20 nations meeting in Cannes, France and monetary policy meetings in Europe and the United States.

The German Bund future FGBLc1 shed 69 ticks to 137.46 having risen more than 300 ticks to as far as 138.54 on Tuesday, not far from its record high of 139.07 hit in September.

"Yesterday's move in Bunds was exaggerated and there is some pullback but today hasn't changed the general momentum in the market," said Achilleas Georgolopoulos, strategist at Lloyds Banking Group.

Heads of state and finance chiefs from the 20 leading economies will meet in Cannes, France on Thursday and Friday.

Ten-year German government bonds yields were 7 basis points higher at 1.85 percent having fallen as far as 1.736 percent Tuesday. They hit a record low of 1.637 percent in September.

ITALY IN SPOTLIGHT

Italian government bond yields were down 2.7 basis points on the day at 6.25 percent, after the ECB was seen buying the country's debt in the secondary market, according to traders.

"The main problem for markets is still Italy, where there is clear pressure for Berlusconi's government to really start implementing the required measures, with yields not far from the 7 percent threshold." said Georgolopoulos.

Market players view the 7 percent level as a tipping point for Italian yields after Portugal and Ireland were forced to seek a bailout at that level, where refinancing became unsustainable.

Analysts have said a negative outcome to the Greek referendum would raise the risks of a disorderly Greek default -- with far-reaching consequences for other peripheral bonds and Greece's possible exit from the euro.

On Thursday, investors will be looking for commitments from new ECB President Mario Draghi to the bank's bond-purchasing programme after Tuesday's sharp rise in Italian yields.

Yields on Italian debt rose as far as 6.37 percent in the previous session. (Editing by John Stonestreet)