* Bund future falls after sharp gains in previous session
* Downside seen limited ahead of a series of key meetings
* Market wary over Greece, Italian finances
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Neal Armstrong
LONDON, Nov 2 Bund futures fell on Wednesday as
investors took profit on strong gains from the previous session,
with markets still on edge as uncertainty over Greece's stance
towards its latest bailout deal undermined risk appetite.
Italian government bond yields eased but remained at
elevated levels around 6.18 percent. The Italian
cabinet meets at 1900 GMT to discuss new measures to tackle its
economic crisis and ways to speed up their implementation.
French and German leaders will aim to push for a quick
implementation of Athens' rescue deal after the Greek government
rocked markets on Tuesday by calling a referendum on the new
plan. . The Greek prime minister
won the backing of his cabinet to hold the referendum.
This made for a favourable backdrop for Germany's 4 billion
euro sale of five-year government bonds, which was well
received.
Analysts say traders were likely to remain cautious given a
series of possible event risks, including a Group of 20 nations
meeting in Cannes, France and monetary policy meetings in Europe
and the United States.
The German Bund future FGBLc1 shed 69 ticks to 137.46
having risen more than 300 ticks to as far as 138.54 on Tuesday,
not far from its record high of 139.07 hit in September.
"Yesterday's move in Bunds was exaggerated and there is some
pullback but today hasn't changed the general momentum in the
market," said Achilleas Georgolopoulos, strategist at Lloyds
Banking Group.
Heads of state and finance chiefs from the 20 leading
economies will meet in Cannes, France on Thursday and Friday.
Ten-year German government bonds yields were 7
basis points higher at 1.85 percent having fallen as far as
1.736 percent Tuesday. They hit a record low of 1.637 percent in
September.
ITALY IN SPOTLIGHT
Italian government bond yields were down 2.7
basis points on the day at 6.25 percent, after the ECB was seen
buying the country's debt in the secondary market, according to
traders.
"The main problem for markets is still Italy, where there is
clear pressure for Berlusconi's government to really start
implementing the required measures, with yields not far from the
7 percent threshold." said Georgolopoulos.
Market players view the 7 percent level as a tipping point
for Italian yields after Portugal and Ireland were forced to
seek a bailout at that level, where refinancing became
unsustainable.
Analysts have said a negative outcome to the Greek
referendum would raise the risks of a disorderly Greek default
-- with far-reaching consequences for other peripheral bonds and
Greece's possible exit from the euro.
On Thursday, investors will be looking for commitments from
new ECB President Mario Draghi to the bank's bond-purchasing
programme after Tuesday's sharp rise in Italian yields.
Yields on Italian debt rose as far as 6.37 percent in the
previous session.
(Editing by John Stonestreet)