LONDON Nov 3 The German Bund future reversed gains on Thursday as European stocks recovered.

German Bund futures FGBLc1 were down 4 ticks on the day at 137.53 having risen as far as 138.36 earlier as political turmoil engulfed Greece over a planned referendum which could see it leave the euro zone and default on its debt.

"There's some talk of (Greek Prime Minister George) Papandreou stepping down which I guess would mean the referendum is off the table for now and that would be positive for risk assets," said a trader.

(Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Neal Armstrong)