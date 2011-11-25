LONDON Nov 25 The yield on two-year Italian paper rose to a euro-era high on Friday and that of 10-year paper increased sharply ahead of a sale of short-term debt.

Italy will sell up to 8 billion euros of 6-month bills later in the day.

Italian 2-year yields marked new euro era highs of 7.72 percent, but the lack of liquidity in the market was reflected in an 80 cent bid offer permium. That was still less than the 123 cent spread for 10-year bonds however, where yields were up 12 basis points at 7.30 percent. (Reporting by Kirsten Donovan and Ana Nicolaci da Costa)