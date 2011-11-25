UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
LONDON Nov 25 The yield on two-year Italian paper rose to a euro-era high on Friday and that of 10-year paper increased sharply ahead of a sale of short-term debt.
Italy will sell up to 8 billion euros of 6-month bills later in the day.
Italian 2-year yields marked new euro era highs of 7.72 percent, but the lack of liquidity in the market was reflected in an 80 cent bid offer permium. That was still less than the 123 cent spread for 10-year bonds however, where yields were up 12 basis points at 7.30 percent. (Reporting by Kirsten Donovan and Ana Nicolaci da Costa)
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
ATHENS/BERLIN, Feb 11 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras warned international lenders on Saturday not to heap new burdens on his country but said he believed the drawn-out bailout review with them would end well.
BERLIN, Feb 11 Greece's third bailout programme could fall apart as the International Monetary Fund has not yet made up its mind whether to take part in providng more aid, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said.