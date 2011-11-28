LONDON Nov 28 Yields on long-dated U.S. bonds rose sharply on Monday along with equity markets on hopes that the euro zone's third largest economy would get help despite a denial by the International Monetary Fund that it was in talks with Italy on an aid package.

Ten-year U.S. government bond yields rose 9.6 basis points to 2.06 percent and thirty-year bond yields jumped 10 basis points to 3.02 percent, with U.S. stock futures pointing to an above 2 percent open on Wall Street. German Bund futures were also 34 ticks lower.

"Equities are trading up, the euro/dollar is trading up, there is a sort of risk on trade today."

He said investors had gone into the weekend long Treasuries and the subsequent sell-off in the market had triggered stops. Against this backdrop, the IMF denial was not enough to trigger a rebound in U.S. Treasury prices. (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Marius Zaharia)