LONDON Dec 9 German Bund futures fell in low volumes on Friday as firmer equity markets opened the way for profit-taking after a sharp rally in the previous session.

German Bund futures fell 83 ticks to 135.99, having rallied more than 100 ticks on Thursday. Ten-year German government bond yields rose above 2 percent to a high of 2.06 percent.

"I think you have to qualify this within very, very light volumes," a trader said. "It is the quietest day of the week in terms of flows."

"I don't think people know what to make of things," he said, referring to the EU summit.

