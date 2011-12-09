* Italian bond yields rise, prompting ECB to intervene
* EU summit not seen as enough to turn around sentiment
* German Bunds fall in thin volumes
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, Dec 9 Italian bond yields rose on
Friday, nearing unsustainable levels, as an EU summit billed as
make-or-break for the euro did little overnight to convince
markets it would halt the debt crisis, prompting the European
Central Bank to intervene in the market.
Twenty-three of the 27 leaders meeting in Brussels agreed to
pursue tighter integration, with stricter budget rules for the
single currency area, but the permanent bailout fund's capacity
was capped and it will not get a banking license as proposed.
One day after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi
dampened hopes that a "fiscal compact" resulting from the summit
might persuade the ECB to do more aggressive bond-buying, some
worried about the euro zone's capacity to contain contagion.
"They have come up with something, but it seems to be fairly
underwhelming for the markets," Nick Stamenkovic, bond
strategist at RIA Capital Markets said. "The key question is
whether the agreement today is sufficient to prompt any shift in
attitude from the ECB and I doubt it."
The ECB is under increasing pressure to take on a bigger
role to tackle the crisis, despite its continued resistance.
"If the economy goes deep into recession, banking troubles
escalate ... then the ECB is going to be under increasing
pressure early next year ahead of significant refinancing,
particularly in Italy and Spain," he said.
Ten-year Italian government bond yields
jumped back towards unsustainable levels, rising
as far as 6.74 percent. It last stood up 10 basis points at 6.62
percent.
Two-year yields however fell 9.5 basis points
to 6.39 percent, with traders citing ECB buying in the secondary
market.
The Spanish 10-year bond yield was up 12.8
basis points at 5.96 percent.
"Developments in Brussels over the course of the rest of the
day have the capacity to disrupt markets. It's been a highly
significant few days in bond markets but I am not sure we are
much clearer on what the exit route is," Philip Shaw, chief
economist at Investec said.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Euro 2012 supply and redemption schedules
r.reuters.com/gev45s
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
ECB WATCH
Active ECB support will be vital in coming days as markets
remained sceptical of the overall agreement, including the
prospect of involvement of the International Monetary Fund.
The summit agreed that EU countries would provide up to 200
billion euros in bilateral loans to the IMF to help it tackle
the crisis, with 150 billion euros of that total coming from
euro zone countries.
"As it stands, the concern must remain that this aid falls
short of the 'wow factor' required to trigger a reversal in
market sentiment," Rabobank said in a research note.
Stamenkovic agreed: "200 billion is a drop in the ocean ...
compared to the refinancing needs."
On this basis, market participants expected the Italian bond
market to come under renewed pressure early next year, with
benchmark yields potentially rising back to 7 percent -- levels
beyond which funding costs are deemed unsustainable over the
long-term.
Italy has issued around 60 billion euros of bonds since the
ECB first intervened in late August and many of those auctions
have been treated as potential disasters. For 2012, analysts
estimate it will need to issue around 215 billion euros.
.
"When you start looking ahead to the supply burden
that we have got at the start of next year, some markets are in
the firing line," the trader said.
German 10-year bond yields jumped 6 basis
points to 2.03 percent and German Bund future shed 70
ticks to 136.12 in thin volumes.
"It is the quietest day of the week in terms of flows," the
trader added.
The Bund future was exactly in the middle of its trading
range since September, giving it a 50-50 chance of going back up
to record highs or down to recent lows, Nicole Elliot, technical
strategist at Mizuho said.
"Germany is part of the problem as well as the solution ...
That's why now people are thinking 'alright, a Bund is a lot
better than a BTP but is it better than a Gilt or a Treasury? So
it has lost a bit of its shine," she said.
"They are going to have to spend an awful lot of money to
keep the euro zone together ... which means selling Bunds."
The 10-year yield spread between U.S. Treasuries and German
bonds tightened to -5 basis points from -3 bps. The
yield spread between 10-year Gilts and equivalent
Bunds stood at 7.7 bps compared to 12 bps in late European
trading on Thursday.
(Addditional Reporting, graphics by Kirsten Donovan; Editing by
Catherine Evans, Ron Askew)