* EU summit not seen as enough to turn around sentiment
* ECB interventions brings down Italian bond yields
* U.S. data improves, German Bunds fall in thin volumes
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Dec 9 Italian bonds rebounded on
Friday, with traders citing frequent European Central Bank
purchases throughout the day that have offset market
disappointment at the lack of prospects for a quick end to the
crisis.
Twenty-six of the 27 leaders meeting in Brussels agreed to
pursue tighter integration, with stricter budget rules for the
single currency area, but the permanent bailout fund's capacity
was capped and it will not get a banking license as proposed.
One day after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi
dampened hopes that a "fiscal compact" resulting from the summit
might persuade the ECB to do more aggressive bond-buying, some
worried about the euro zone's capacity to contain contagion.
"It is not something that is going to create permanent calm
in the market, we need more," said Niels From, chief analyst at
Nordea Bank.
"Also, it will be interesting to follow what is the
acceptance and the resistance to the summit (measures) on a
national level. This might colour the market in the next few
days."
Policymakers will need to find a better solution before
major debt redemptions in Italy in February - April, though.
The ECB is under increasing pressure to take on a bigger
role to tackle the crisis, despite its continued resistance and
markets will continue to believe that the solution to the crisis
comes from the monetary side.
"If the economy goes deep into recession, banking troubles
escalate ... then the ECB is going to be under increasing
pressure early next year ahead of significant refinancing,
particularly in Italy and Spain," Nick Stamenkovic, bond
strategist at RIA Capital Markets said.
Ten-year Italian government bond yields
jumped back towards unsustainable levels, rising
as far as 6.74 percent earlier in the day, but ECB bond
purchases have brought them back towards 6.42 percent.
Two-year yields fell 27 basis points to 6.22
percent, with traders saying the ECB focused more on the short
end of the curve.
French and Spanish 10-year yields fell 4-5 bps on the day.
Italy and Spain are scheduled to issue new debt next week
and their borrowing costs are likely to continue to rise.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Euro 2012 supply and redemption schedules
r.reuters.com/gev45s
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
GERMANY
An index of U.S. consumer sentiment offering its strongest
reading since June helped improve sentiment as well and German
Bund futures fell by one point and a half to 135.36.
But while some investors still consider German Bunds as safe
havens, others begin to question their credit quality on
prospects that the crisis could worsen.
"Germany is part of the problem as well as the solution ...
That's why now people are thinking 'alright, a Bund is a lot
better than a BTP but is it better than a Gilt or a Treasury? So
it has lost a bit of its shine," Nicole Elliot, technical
strategist at Mizuho said.
"They are going to have to spend an awful lot of money to
keep the euro zone together ... which means selling Bunds."
German 10-year yields rose 11.8 basis points
to 2.092 percent, with two-year yields up 3.7 bps
at 0.321 percent.
(Addditional Reporting, graphics by Kirsten Donovan; Editing by
Catherine Evans, Ron Askew)